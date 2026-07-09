Brewers 27-Year-Old Outfielder Emerging as Potential Trade Chip

The Milwaukee Brewers currently have a surplus of outfielders right now but could that change over the next few weeks?

The trade deadline is coming on Aug. 3 and right now, the Brewers have Jackson Chourio, Luis Lara, Garrett Mitchell, and Sal Frelick all on the roster, plus Jake Bauers and Christian Yelich. At this point, Yelich is mainly a designated hitter. All of this is to say, that there are a lot of outfielders on the big league roster and it's going to be hard to get enough playing time for everyone, unless a position change is made. For example, moving Frelick to a super utility role would be an easy path forward.

One thing that hasn't been talked about much has been the idea of trading an outfielder away, but it's an intriguing idea. On Thursday, ESPN's Jeff Passan called Mitchell a "dream match" for the Cleveland Guardians and noted that they have a good enough farm system to "tempt" Milwaukee.

"Weakness: Outfield, power," Passan wrote. "Best match: Mickey Moniak, OF, Colorado Rockies. Dream match: Garrett Mitchell, OF, Milwaukee Brewers. ... Similarly, the Brewers aren't shopping Mitchell. With Luis Lara's promotion, though, they've now got a center fielder under long-term contract, and with Milwaukee's depth in the outfield -- Lara, Jackson Chourio, Sal Frelick, plus Jett Williams and Josh Adamczewski nearly big-league-ready -- Cleveland has a good enough farm system to tempt the Brewers into moving Mitchell."

Should The Brewers Look To Trade Garrett Mitchell?

Jul 6, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Garrett Mitchell (5) is congratulated after scoring a run against the St. Louis Cardinals in the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Brewers, their biggest need is another elite starting pitcher. The Guardians have a handful of good starters on their hands. If the Guardians could poach someone, like Tanner Bibee, then maybe a trade would make sense with Cleveland.

If not Cleveland, the idea of trading Mitchell may not be the worst idea in general. If the Brewers paired him with one of their many elite prospects, that should be enough to get a team thinking about trading a starter away. If the Brewers were to trade away Mitchell, they could roll with an outfield of Chourio, Lara and Frelick and be perfectly happy.

Again, the idea of trading an outfielder hasn't been talked about a lot, but it may not be the worst idea for the Brewers. One guy who has been consistently linked to Milwaukee has been Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers. What if the Brewers offered Mitchell, No. 5 prospect Jett Williams, and someone like No. 6 prospect Josh Adamczewski? In that scenario, the Tigers would get a ready-made, big league outfielder, an elite prospect knocking on the big league door and another top 100 prospect in Adamczewski. Why not?

Whether it's Cleveland or another team with elite pitching, it wouldn't be a bad idea to try to make a deal.