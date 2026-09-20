Cardinals Announce Sunday's Lineup: Masyn Winn Gets a Breather

The St. Louis Cardinals lost their finale home series of the 2026 season and will now look to avoid a sweep at the hands of the Washington Nationals. They have already secured a losing record at home this season, entering Sunday's finale 37-43 at Busch Stadium.

Quinn Mathews draws the start for St. Louis as it closes out the home portion of its schedule. The Cardinals have to win all the rest of their games to finish above .500.

Jeff Jones of the Belleville News Democrat posted the team's lineup for Sunday's game, and notably absent is Gold Glove shortstop Masyn Winn.

Home game 81:



Wetherholt 4

Herrera DH

Burleson 3

Walker 9

Bernal 2

Saggese 6

Torres 7

Fermín 5

Church 8



Mathews 1 — Jeff Jones (@jmjones) September 20, 2026

Masyn Winn gets a breather

Sep 18, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Washington Nationals catcher Harry Ford (17) is forced out at second from St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While he is undisputibly one of the best defensive shortstops in Major League Baseball, Winn hasn't had his best year at the plate. The 24-year-old is hitting .235/.309/.320 with five home runs, 55 RBI and a .629 OPS.

Winn won his first Gold Glove last season after making just three errors at the shortstop position. He missed some time this season after suffering a right thumb fracture. Instead, Thomas Saggese, who has been swinging a hot bat lately, will get the start at shortstop with JJ Wetherholt back in the lineup at second base and Jose Fermin starting at third base.

The Gold Glove shortstop made his major league debut in 2023 and has been the starter at that position ever since for St. Louis. After the Cardinals conclude their series with the Nationals, they will have a day off on Monday and will travel to PNC Park for a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates before ending the season at American Family Field for a series against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Winn could be back in the lineup by Tuesday in Pittsburgh. There also is no indication that he is unavailable for Sunday's game, so he could potentially be used as a defensive replacement or a pinch runner late in the game.

The Cardinals come into Sunday's game with a record of 75-80. A loss will ensure that they will not finish over .500, but with Mathews on the mound, they'll hope to avoid a sweep.

Winn could still be a factor off the bench in the series finale for the Cardinals, but he is not in the starting lineup as St. Louis closes out the home portion of its schedule.

We'll see if the Cardinals can salvage a game before their final road trip.