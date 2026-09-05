Cardinals Rookies Have Announced Themselves In Big Ways This Year

The St. Louis Cardinals have defied expectations this season, despite trading away plenty of quality players during the offseason and at the trade deadline.

The Cardinals' success this season has been one of the league's biggest surprises. St. Louis signaled a full-scale rebuild during the offseason, but even with this season's strong performance, it stuck to its original plan and acted as a seller at the trade deadline, prioritizing player development.

The Cardinals have made the right decisions this year, allowing multiple prospects and young stars to step into larger roles with the team. Surprisingly, St. Louis' rookies have put on a show with some stellar debuts.

Though a couple of players have produced solid debuts, with Leo Bernal and Blaze Jordan immediately making an impact by driving in a run, neither of them can compare to what Joshua Báez or JJ Wetherholt were able to accomplish.

Joshua Báez's 3-homer debut

Aug 27, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Joshua Baez (22) hits a double against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Hitters making their debuts have been more productive this year than in any other year by multiple measures," MLB.com's Sarah Langs wrote on Saturday. "It’s the year of the hard-hitting debut. Báez became the first player in MLB history to hit three home runs in his MLB debut. There have been more than 23,000 players in MLB history, for context, and none had done this until Báez. The previous earliest into a career that a player recorded a three-homer game was in his 10th game, per Elias.

"Even a multi-homer debut is a rarity. Báez became just the ninth player in MLB history with at least two homers in his first career regular-season game, per Elias. Incredibly, it was the third time it happened this year, with Báez joining José Fernández on March 31 and Chase DeLauter on March 26 (after debuting in the postseason)."

JJ Wetherholt's Opening Day performance

Aug 23, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) walks back to the dugout after scoring a run during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Munetaka Murakami, JJ Wetherholt, Carson Benge and DeLauter all homered on Opening Day in their regular season debuts," Langs wrote. "It’s the only day in MLB history where at least three different players homered in their regular season debuts, per STATS."

Wetherholt has been a mainstay of the Cardinals' roster all season and was the frontrunner for the National League Rookie of the Year Award before recently landing on the injured list. Báez has also made an impact, injecting more power into St. Louis' offense down the stretch.

Wetherholt and Báez made a splash with their debuts, showcasing how bright the future is for St. Louis. The Cardinals have a realistic chance to make the playoffs with 20 games remaining in the regular season, but more importantly, this team is set up far better than expected for the future.