Why Kyle Gibson Thinks Cardinals' Hot Start Isn't a Fluke

The St. Louis Cardinals won again on Tuesday night and improved to 14-9 ahead of Wednesday's series finale against the Miami Marlins. It's their best start in several years and even has generated some optimism around St. Louis and within the fanbase.

The Cardinals were supposed to be rebuilding this year, and while that will likely remain Chaim Bloom's main focus as the year goes on, but the Cardinals are playing well, and that cannot be ignored.

Former Cardinals pitcher Kyle Gibson is impressed so far. The former right-hander is convinced that this team is for real and he shared why.

"What are we trying to figure out is real? We know they're playing young guys and trying to get them experience," Gibson said. "This is kind of what I think Cardinals baseball is going to look like when these guys are established, consistent and playing really well...

"You're looking that of core of players that have a chance to be really good in St. Louis Cardinals uniforms for years to come. Enjoy the style of baseball that you're getting to watch, enjoy consistent, clean, solid baseball that plays great defense. They're pitching the ball well. They have multiple hitters doing well. It's fun to watch, so enjoy it and let's see where they're at later in the year. It's going to be a fun summer."

Can Cardinals keep it up?

Apr 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) hits an infield single during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are clicking in almost every area this season. The pitching staff is holding down the fort despite dealing with a few minor issues, and the offense is scoring runs. They are also playing very solid defense as Gibson alluded to.

The only question is whether or not they can keep this up. If they can, then it is going to be an exciting summer in St. Louis as the Cardinals battle for a spot in the postseason.

It's no secret that Chaim Bloom's focus is on rebuilding for the future instead of building the best possible roster for 2026, but the Cardinals are playing loose and relaxed, and free of the burden of expectations. As long as that continues, then Gibson may be onto something here.

This team has a chance to perform better than expected and ignite some hope for the future, even if there are tough stretches that they'll go through as the season progresses. It will be interesting to see if they can keep the line moving.