Cardinals Writer Suggests St. Louis 'Fed Up' With Young Pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals have shocked everybody in baseball this season as they've gotten off to a much better start than expected.
This is largely due to their pitching staff and defense which has kept them in a lot of low scoring games. But even the pitching rotation has weak points.
Zachary Howell of Clutch Points recently suggested Andre Pallante was the weak link in the Cardinals' rotation while also suggesting St. Louis was getting "fed up" with him this season.
"Andre Pallante is another younger player who has spent his entire career with St. Louis. The 26-year-old has shown flashes, but has the highest ERA of any of Marmol’s starters. Despite that, he is 4-3 on the season, even after a rough outing against the Tigers on Friday. He is a candidate to be moved solely because he isn’t giving the Cardinals enough on the mound.
"At 26, Pallante represents the future for the Cardinals’ pitching staff under Marmol alongside Matthew Liberatore. St. Louis is unlikely to move him this summer. However, he will be the first pitcher who will be replaced if Marmol receives another starter in a trade."
Pallante has been the weak point in the starting rotation, but he hasn't been bad. The righty's ERA is just over a 4.00 and he's kept the Cardinals competitive in a lot of games this season. In fact, Pallante hasn't been the sole reason for any single loss this season.
It's hard to say the Cardinals are getting "fed up" with Pallante because he's pitching well. It's unlikely they send him back to the minor leagues at this point and it would be very shocking to see him included in a trade.
The righty looks to be a big piece of the Cardinals' future.
