Chicago Cubs Manager Says No Promotion Coming Soon For Superstar Prospect
The Chicago Cubs have had one of the best lineups in baseball and have powered their way to an absolutely incredible start.
Sitting on top of the division and looking capable of making a real run at a National League pennant, the Cubs have scored the most runs in baseball and are at or near the top in virtually every statistical category.
It's not just the big league squad who's hitting at a powerful level though.
Chicago has one of the best farm systems in all of baseball and the Triple-A roster in particular is full of blue chip prospects.
One of them has been absolutely incredible at the plate this season, though it may not be who fans expected it to be.
No. 4 prospect Moisés Ballesteros is hitting at an absolutely incredible level, now riding a 16-game hitting streak and slashing .402/.459/.619 on the year over the first month.
Though numbers like Ballesteros has posted are good enough to warrant a promotion from Triple-A, the Cubs are in a tough spot.
The one position where he could really be used is third base, but he is not capable of filling in there.
Listed as a catcher and a first baseman, Chicago has gotten incredible production from all three of Carson Kelly, Miguel Amaya and Michael Busch.
When asked about the performance of the youngster before Wednesday night's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates and whether he could be promoted, Cubs manager Craig Counsell gave fans a dose of reality.
"We've got players playing well in Triple-A so that's great news," he said. "Frankly, there's not an opportunity for Moisés right now. I hope there's not one for a while to be honest with you because that means everything here is going really well. But a player playing well knowing that if something happens, that is certainly somebody we'd have to consider."
Though it's not the most exciting answer given the allure that a superstar prospect always brings, Counsell is correct in saying there is no role for him on the current team.
It may sound a bit dry to hope for no opportunity soon for a prospect hitting over .400, but a chance for Ballesteros right now would likely mean either an injury or a massive drop in production from someone.
The 21-year-old has put himself in a spot where he is extremely valuable both potentially as a fill in and a possible trade chip if the Cubs decide to go all in at the trade deadline this summer.
Counsell made it about as clear as day in terms of a potential promotion right now though.
No matter how well he hits, barring something unforeseen fans should not be counting on it anytime soon.