Cubs Top Prospect Likely Centerpiece of Potential Trade For Marlins Ace
The Chicago Cubs are a prime candidate to be one of the most aggressive teams at next month's trade deadline.
With pieces in place to make a deep postseason run but a pitching staff that is not quite at that point, each passing day seems to exaggerate the need to acquire a starting pitcher.
Though the Cubs have kept their head above water and at least somewhat weather the storm of injuries to the pitching staff, a trade combined with reinforcements from the injured list could overhaul this rotation.
Shota Imanaga looks set to return this week, but the left-handed ace cannot do it alone.
Chicago has been linked over and over again to a possible trade for Miami Marlins former Cy Young winning ace Sandy Alcantara.
Though Alcantara did not get off to a strong start this year, he is back to his dominating ways over the last month and remains the hottest name to get potentially dealt in the starting pitcher market.
Should the 29-year-old be traded to the Cubs, it is not going to be in exchange for a small return.
Chicago has the ammunition to go out and get the deal done, but the centerpiece of the return would likely have to be their top prospect at minimum.
Outfielder Owen Caissie is currently rated as the No. 2 prospect, but the only one ranked ahead of him is impending graduate Cade Horton. In terms of blue chip, movable pieces, Caissie is at the top of the list for other teams negotiating with the Cubs.
In the case of Alcantara, the question would be how much more is required by Miami in addition to Caissie.
If Chicago can get it done with Caissie -- who may be positionally blocked moving forward anyway -- as the biggest return piece and supplement the package with some lower level prospects, this obviously becomes a no-brainer.
The Marlins however could very well take the position that just the young outfielder is not enough.
Alcantara is getting back to his pre-Tommy John form and is under team control at a more than reasonable number for the next two seasons after 2025.
The conversation will start with Caissie, but from Miami's perspective it may not end there.
If the demands grow too high, perhaps the Cubs should look elsewhere for their big pitching splash. However if Caissie and more is enough rather than Caissie, two more elite prospects plus lower level guys is the asking price, don't be surprised if Chicago moves on.
Regardless, look for Caissie's name to pop up a ton in rumors over the next month or so.
