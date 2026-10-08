2 Cubs Players Who Will Likely See a Huge Uptick in Playing Time in 2027

The Chicago Cubs could look a whole lot different in 2027.

While they will continue to have their sights set on a postseason run, a disappointing end to 2026 is bound to lead to changes. There is also no ignoring that a handful of recognizable faces are set to hit free agency. The good news is that this means they will have plenty of money to spend on replacements. The bad news is that some roster holes are still far bigger than others.

Pitching is bound to be the Cubs' priority this offseason. They will look to add or re-sign multiple starters, as well as tweak a bullpen that was arguably their downfall this year. With that being the case, there could be less money to throw at position players.

Look, maybe the Cubs surprise fans and spend big on a new bat. We can't completely rule anything out. But the far more likely outcome is that Hoyer looks inward to solve his everyday lineup. Assuming that is the case, let's discuss two players who are bound to benefit the most.

Matt Shaw

Sep 19, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Matt Shaw (6) walks off the field in between innings against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As things stand, the Chicago Cubs are at risk of losing both of their primary corner outfielders. Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki are on the brink of free agency, and whether the Cubs want to keep either around after a disappointing season is anyone's guess.

Suzuki would make the most sense to re-sign. He has consistently been one of the organization's most impactful bats since signing on in 2022. Suzuki has hit 20+ homers in four of his five MLB seasons, and his career OPS is a fantastic .823. At the same time, this is why many expect Suzuki to generate a competitive market, and the Cubs have many other holes to fill.

As for Happ, he has been a franchise favorite and is currently the longest-tenured player on the team. There is certainly a world where the two sides reach a team-friendly deal, and he returns for a platoon role. At the same time, he is another productive power hitter and Gold Glove outfielder. An outfield-needy team could offer him a nice payday.

With all of that in mind, the Cubs could find themselves searching for answers. And that's where Matt Shaw comes in. With Alex Bregman signing a five-year deal with the franchise last summer, the Cubs were quick to move Shaw into the outfield. He went on to make 25 starts (he appeared in 77 games total this year due to injury), with the majority coming in right field.

It now feels safe to consider Shaw a true utility man, and the change has yet to impact him at the plate. While his .237/.327/.410 slash line may not jump off the page, they are solid marks for a banged-up player in Year 2. Not to mention, Shaw was among the Cubs' best options against southpaws. His OPS jumped to .841 against lefties this season.

To be honest, the Cubs should consider themselves somewhat lucky to have a player like Shaw waiting in the wings. There are considerably worse options to turn to in a somewhat dire roster situation. It's also easy to forget that Shaw is only 24 years old. Formerly one of the Cubs' top prospects, there is still a lot of room for him to grow.

Miguel Amaya

Sep 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya (9) reacts at a strike during the ninth inning against Boston Red Sox at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Cubs have an opening behind the plate.

After a second full season with the Cubs, Carson Kelly is hitting free agency. His second season with the team featured a little less pop, though he still proved to be a steady hand offensively and defensively. Kelly slashed .258/.326/.376 with 10 homers and 58 RBIs.

It's hard to imagine the Cubs wanting to move on from the 32-year-old, but money talks. Every team is looking for a reliable backstop, and Kelly has done enough the last two years to earn himself an attractive payday. May the Cubs be willing to talk some business? Sure, but the fact that they have a couple of options waiting in the wings is bound to give them a strict cap.

Miguel Amaya has been preparing for a larger role ever since he made his MLB debut in 2023. The 27-year-old was the primary backup this season, appearing in 83 games with a respectable .717 OPS. He may not be elite in any one category, but Amaya is under team control and well-rounded enough to serve as the bigger part of a platoon.

Owen Ayers also gave the Cubs reason to believe that he can become their future at the position. The catching prospect skyrocketed up the team's ranks this year, earning the No. 2 spot on MLB Pipeline's Cubs prospect rankings. After starting in High-A ball, Ayers forced his way to Triple-A by the end of the season. Over the three levels, he hit .289 with an absurd .929 OPS and 25 homers.

First Triple-A home run for Owen Ayers! pic.twitter.com/i66DGEQhtt — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) July 29, 2026

Ayers has the kind of power you often like to see at the catching position. It also sure doesn't hurt that he is a switch-hitter. As for his defense, he's still learning in that department after taking over the position later in his career. But his arm strength makes him a very attractive long-term bet.

There was chatter about Ayers even appearing on the major league roster at the end of this regular season. While it may not have come to fruition, it underscored that the Cubs believe he's ready for the call.

It can be hard for a win-now team to get rid of a player with Kelly's proven skill set. At the same time, natural breaking points often arise in this league, and this may be one for the Cubs.

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