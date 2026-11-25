Fans were anxiously awaiting a week just like this one for the Chicago Cubs.

After starting free agency without a peep, the Cubs made some serious noise in the span of 12 hours. They landed one of the best pitchers on the market in Trevor Rogers, only to quickly snag the best slugger available the next morning. Teruaki Sato is the kind of high-upside position player many weren't sure the Cubs would target this offseason.

The plan now will be for Chicago to add at least one more starting arm, as well as to come to a decision on who will take their other open outfield spot. With the lockout looming, expect those moves to be made in the coming days.

Nevertheless, those likely will not be the only transactions the Cubs pursue. While they haven't made nearly as many headlines, Chicago has taken flyers on a handful of project relievers. Their latest addition in this department came on Tuesday, and it's arguably their most intriguing yet.

According to Jon Heyman, the Chicago Cubs signed Sam Moll to a minor league deal that includes a spring training camp invite. In other words, the Cubs are holding out some hope that Moll can prove to be part of their 2027 rotation.

Can Sam Moll Crack the Cubs' Bullpen?

Aug 24, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Sam Moll (50) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All things considered, Sam Moll should come into MLB camp (whenever that might be) with an upper hand on his competition. The lefty reliever has seven years of major league experience under his belt, which includes spending the past three seasons and change with the Cincinnati Reds. He originally joined the Reds during the 2023 campaign via trade. Before that, he appeared in 117 games with the Athletics over another multi-year stint.

Moll had a rough 2025 season that saw him record only a 6.38 ERA in 23 games. Nevertheless, the Reds kept him around for what turned out to be a slight bounceback season. Moll looked a little more like his old self out of the bullpen with 56.1 innings of work. While his 4.79 ERA still left something to be desired, he was durable and continued to find success inducing grounders.

Indeed, to little surprise, Moll is another arm who has been known to generate tons of weak contact. The Cubs have loved stocking ground-ball pitchers in front of their elite interior defense, which will go unchanged in 2027. Moll has leaned most on his sweeper over the years that sits in the low-80s. However, we saw him throw just as many sinkers this past season, though opposing teams found real success against that pitch.

Moll might not be the most versatile reliever, but there are several seasons of proven production that are hard to ignore. Should the Cubs be banking on him to be a piece of the puzzle in 2027? Not necessarily, but this feels like one of their most calculated gambles thus far. The bullpen needs dependable bodies, and Moll has the chance to become just that.

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