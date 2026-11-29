The Chicago Cubs like to do their free agency business in waves.

After signing Trevor Rogers and Teruaki Sato in a 12-hour span, the team pulled off another pair of moves on Friday night. They first reportedly came to terms with Hiromi Itoh, who was another one of the few Japanese star players ready to make the move to the majors. Very soon after came multiple reports regarding the addition of Ryan Yarbrough, who spent his previous two seasons with the Yankees.

The lefty has inked a two-year deal that will earn him $2.5 million for 2027, per Joel Sherman. The second season will be an option (we're still waiting to find out which kind). Yarbrough is 35 years old and has nine years of MLB experience under his belt.

All things considered, unlike Itoh, it's unclear exactly which role the Cubs expect Yarbrough to play in 2027. The veteran arm has plenty of experience both out of the bullpen and as a starter. This has included making 10 starts over his last two seasons with the Yankees in a total of 57 outings. Yarbrough's career-high in starts came during the 2021 campaign, when he made 21.

Yarbrough has 253 games under his belt dating back to 2018 and has a career 4.18 ERA. He played his first five seasons of major league ball with the Rays before brief stints with the Royals, Dodgers, and Blue Jays. He signed with the Yankees ahead of 2025 on a one-year deal before re-upping with them in 2026.

Grading the Ryan Yarbrough Signing for the Cubs ...

Jun 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Ryan Yarbrough (33) pitches in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It feels safe to say Ryan Yarbrough wasn't a name fans were clamoring for at the start of free agency. He wasn't considered among the top-tier relievers available, nor has he necessarily been known as a game-changer in recent years. What Yarbrough is known to be, however, is remarkably consistent.

The fact that he has held down a pretty steady MLB role since 2018 says it all. Winning teams have seemingly always wanted him in the building, and he is coming off one of his best seasons of the last few years.

In Yarbrough's 63.1 innings of work, he held a 3.69 ERA with an elite hard-hit rate. The latter skill has been his bread-and-butter since entering the majors thanks to his slow off-speed stuff. This past season, he relied most heavily on a mid-80s cutter but often turned to his high-70s change-up and low-70s sweeper. Yarbrough may not get many strikeouts or even keep the ball on the ground all that well, but he will repeatedly give his team routine fly-ball outs.

With that said, the lack of velocity is undoubtedly a tad concerning. The same can be said about the fact that his walk rate has trended in the wrong direction over the last couple of years. Limiting trips to first was a big part of his game early on in his career. Nonetheless, the Cubs are clearly bought into his resume and believe he can play a meaningful role in 2027.

Yarbrough feels somewhat like a Colin Rea replacement. He's meant to be an innings eater out of the bullpen but has enough starting experience to possibly move into that role in dire situations. Will he ever be a lights-out option? Probably not, particularly when we consider he's limited in the velocity department. But Yarbrough can offer a steady hand and some needed versatility.

Grade: C+

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