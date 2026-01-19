Cubs Notes: Nico Hoerner On Rumors, Matt Shaw's Role, Cubs Con In Pictures & More
Cubs Con is in the books, and now it's time to look forward to the rest of free agency and the upcoming MLB season.
According to Jed Hoyer, the Cubs are not yet done and are still on the hunt for added depth. What moves will the team make before spring training begins?
Spring training workout dates were announced last week. Pitchers and catchers are due to report on February 11th, while position players will follow on the 16th. The Cubs first game will take place on February 20th against their Windy City rivals, the Chicago White Sox.
Here's the latest Cubs news and notes to catch up on.
Cubs notes
Justin Steele Throws Off The Mound - Justin Steele has reached the next milestone in his Tommy John surgery recovery, revealing during a Cubs Con interview that he's pitched off the mound for the first time since the procedure.
"I got off the mound yesterday for the first time. Felt great. I've been doing the normal throwing progression the past however so many months, weeks, and it's been feeling really good. Felt really good to get off the slope, felt like back to normal. I’m ready to start building volume off the mound again.”
Cubs Star Nico Hoerner Addresses Trade Rumors In Latest Comments - Nico Hoerner has made his thoughts on a potential trade very clear in his latest comments during Cubs Con. "The trade rumors always make you reflect. Anything that makes you question things is healthy. I absolutely love the Cubs and I’m really grateful to be here right now."
While Hoerner wouldn't comment on the discussions, he added, "I definitely want to be here for this season and with this group," he said. "I think there’s a ton of satisfaction in seeing an organization and players around you develop. It’s been a really steady arc of improvement here."
Cubs Youngster Matt Shaw Speaks On Diminished Role After Alex Bregman Deal - Matt Shaw gave his honest reaction the current situation, saying ""Of course, you're kinda looking at it like 'oh man, where am I going to play?' You get a little anxious about those things."
Shaw said the team has been very transparent with him, and added, "Moving to different positions, giving guys an off day here and there, and I'm pretty excited about it. I've played a lot of outfield in my life so I'll play some outfield and probably back up at a couple different positions in the infield. It's gonna be a unique year for sure but something that I definitely look forward to."
150-Year Anniversary Logo Released - The Cubs revealed their 150th anniversary logo on Friday, with nods to their vintage navy blue color used from 1911 to 1936, a double-diamond to mark the number 150, "National League" to commemorate the team's legacy as one of the eight founding members, and more.
Cubs To Honor 2016 World Series Winning Team - Cubs fans can look forward to July when the team reveals their tribute to the 2016 World Series winning team. It won't be a statue, however.
"We're going to do a different monument that will feature all of the players," Kenney told 670 The Score. "It will be a permanent and much larger-than-statue monument. We'll unveil that in July."
Cubs Con In Pictures
