D-backs' Eduardo Rodriguez Has to Keep Momentum Going vs White Sox
After winning their series in Colorado, the Arizona Diamondbacks continue their road trip with three games against the Chicago White Sox. Game one is scheduled for 4:40 p.m. Arizona time.
The Diamondbacks are 39-38, and with series against the 25-53 White Sox and 31-45 Marlins approaching, getting a series win streak going would be big for Arizona's playoff hopes as they work through a softer spot in the schedule.
Diamondbacks vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5.93 ERA) vs RHP Shane Smith (2.85 ERA)
The Diamondbacks need left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez to return to the form they invested $80 million in. Since the veteran southpaw came off the IL, he's looked better, no doubt, but he was knocked around a bit in a loss to the Blue Jays his last time out.
Rodriguez needed 98 pitches to get through just 4.2 innings in Toronto, though he only gave up two runs (one earned).
Facing a White Sox team that may not be as poor as their 2024 form (but is still quite weak), Rodriguez needs to deliver length, and instill confidence that he is on the right trajectory.
Two starts ago, Rodriguez pitched into the seventh inning for the first time since April 11. The length is in there, if he is able to land pitches for strikes and get ahead in counts early.
Though he came into the 2025 season racking up strikeouts in an uncharacteristic manner, he's begun to show signs of falling back into the soft-contact profile he's known for.
Meanwhile, Shane Smith has been a bright spot for the White Sox this season. He's pitched to a 2.85 ERA over 14 starts this season — his first taste of MLB action.
His 3.53 FIP suggests some good luck, but is still a respectable figure. His mid-90s four-seam has been a weapon, with a +7 Run Value per Statcast. His near-90 MPH changeup has been a plus pitch as well. Smith also throws a slider, curve and occasional sinker.
The slider and curve will be the pitches to attack, as they carry a -3 Run Value.
He's been good at limiting hard contact, holds his own in the strikeout department, and isn't overly reliant on ground balls. He's a well-rounded arm coming into his own, and just because he wears a White Sox cap, doesn't mean he won't be a serious challenge for Arizona.
Diamondbacks vs White Sox Lineups
Check back later for lineups.
Diamondbacks vs White Sox Bullpens
The Diamondbacks did not use any high-leverage arms on Sunday, after using Ryan Thompson, Jalen Beeks and Shelby Miller on Saturday. Manager Torey Lovullo should have full use of his leverage arms if needed. Tayler Scott threw 33 pitches and Kevin Ginkel threw 10 Sunday to preserve the rest of the pen.
Chicago used two of their back-end arms Sunday, as left-hander Brandon Eisert threw 12 pitches and righty Grant Taylor did the same to record the save. Former Diamondback Tyler Gilbert was recently called up from Triple-A by the White Sox, and could make an appearance in this series.