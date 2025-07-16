Analyst Reveals Diamondbacks' Best Value Draft Pick
The Arizona Diamondbacks made 20 selections in the 2025 MLB draft, welcoming a new class of prospects into the organization.
Arizona went pitching-heavy, drafting 14 arms (12 out of college) with those 20 picks, but also dipped into the shortstop and outfield well.
It's hard to know, with so many picks, just who will end up being the most valuable. Who might have the fastest track to the majors? Who may need more time to develop?
ESPN Draft analyst Kiley McDaniel broke down each MLB team's draft, giving insight to their best value picks, quickest paths to the majors, and sleepers worth keeping an eye on.
According to McDaniel, Arizona's best value pick is fifth-round outfielder Nathan Hall.
"He had some buzz a round or two higher than he went due to his big tools: 65-grade speed, center-field fit at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds, plus raw power and solid-average contact rate in the SEC," McDaniel wrote.
"He barely played at Clemson before transferring to South Carolina this season, so the track record is short and his swing may need some tweaks, but this is a premium ball of clay with real performance in the best conference."
Hall hit to an impressive .322/.397/.486 slash with seven homers in his 2025 season with South Carolina, good for an .883 OPS.
He hasn't done much in the way of working walks, but displayed solid contact ability and plays excellent center field defense — a combination of high speed and a sturdy throwing arm.
"He can run. He can play defense. He's got contact skills. So I think pretty well-rounded profile that touches on all five of the tools there," said Diamondbacks Scouting Director Ian Rebhan.
"We think there might be some untapped potential there of a potential center fielder with some hit and power combo."
Quickest Path to the Majors
According to McDaniel, right-hander Brian Curley may have the quickest path to the major leagues.
"He may be the first to make the majors in this entire draft class if he's pushed as a reliever, despite some success as a starter later in the season," McDaniel writes.
"His four-seamer and slider are both plus pitches while his attitude and amount of SportsCenter-level reaction on the mound were behind only Liam Doyle this season. The kid is just electric."
Curley was Georgia's closer before transitioning into a starting pitcher. His upper-90s fastball is the main attraction, but has a decent handle on a relatively deep mix of pitches, including a breaking ball and cutter.
"We think he's a starter as well," Rebhan said of Curley. "He's thrown strikes. He performed. He punched dudes out in the SEC. ... Having success in what we feel is the best league in college baseball, pitching on Friday nights."
Diamondbacks' Draft Sleeper
But outside of Curley, first-rounder Kayson Cunningham, and some of the other obvious choices for potential future studs, McDaniel offered a handful of potential sleeper options to watch out for.
"Dean Livingston (fourth round) could throw 100 mph soon, but will need to see progress in his command and breaking ball. Sawyer Hawks (sixth round) has unique shapes that let his average stuff play up," he wrote.
"Joe Ariola (seventh round) has a 65-grade heater and curveball along with the slider to bridge the gap, but his execution needs refining. Luke Doston (11th round) probably isn't a big league starter, but has unique shapes that I think can work in multiple innings of relief."
It's unknown if Arizona will be able to sign each of these names, or just how they'll develop and what role they'll ultimately serve.
Still, Rebhan and the Diamondbacks went heavy on the pitching side, with plenty of stuff and upside present in this class.
"They've all got big arms. They've all got starter upside," Rebhan said. "So I think taking our shots at those guys in those middle rounds and those players being available for us, it was exciting for sure.
"I think it's a very interesting class. I think every year we're just trying to put the most talent into the system every single year. And I feel like we did that this year."