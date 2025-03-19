Former Diamondbacks All-Star Signs Deal With Texas Rangers
According to a team announcement former Arizona Diamondbacks starter Patrick Corbin has inked a deal to join the Texas Rangers' starting rotation for the 2025 season.
The veteran lefty spent the golden years of his career with the D-backs, pitching to a 3.91 ERA over 945 innings with the club, and accruing 11.1 WAR. His tenure was highlighted by two All-Star appearances in 2013 and 2018, the latter of which included a 5th place Cy Young award finish.
His first season with the Nationals in 2019 was still quite impressive, posting a 138 ERA+ over 202 innings. There he played a crucial role in Washingtons push to the World Series, eventually winning the championship against the Astros.
Since that year Corbin's career hasn't been the same. While he has showed glimpses of his former self, posting a 96 ERA+ in the shortened 2020 season, his numbers have steadily declined since his 2019 legacy season.
In 5 seasons and 137 games the left hander collected -2.3 WAR and an ERA across those five seasons of 5.62. His last four seasons have been historically bad, in fact.
While his ability to limit runs has fallen off drastically, in part due to his lack of strikeout ability, there is still one aspect of his game that makes him an attractive rotation arm. Over the last eight full MLB seasons, Patrick Corbin has posted at least 152 IP, often going well beyond that number.
This ability to eat innings and preserve the bullpen might not make him a frontline starter as he once was, but still has him in the major leagues posting every five days.
The newest team to bring in Corbin for his services is the Texas Rangers. According to baseball insider Jon Heyman, they are adding him to a one-year "a little over one million dollar" pact. This comes after the recent news that starting pitcher Jon Gray will miss time with a fractured wrist.
Corbin is one of many former Diamondbacks who now call Texas home, with Joc Pederson and Nick Ahmed both joining the club this off-season.
The left-hander's role is clear. Post consistently, and give the Rangers a chance to win. Of course there is a chance that he will find something of his former self, but the odds seem stacked against it. If he can give Texas the ability to even contend for a win on every fifth day, his job will be a success.
