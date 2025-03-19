Former Diamondbacks All-Star Signs Deal With Texas Rangers

Patrick Corbin is the only pitcher in baseball history to log 4 straight seasons making at least 30 starts with an ERA of 5 or greater.



2021: 5.82 ERA in 31 starts

2022: 6.31 ERA in 31 starts

2023: 5.20 ERA in 32 starts

2024: 5.62 ERA in 32 starts