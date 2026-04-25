Catching Up With 5 Fan-Favorite Former D-backs

Like all teams, the Arizona Diamondbacks have certain players that tend to become fan-favorites. When one of them leaves, either via trade or free agency, it's always fun to keep track of them and see how they're doing with their new teams.

Five Former D-backs Fan-Favorites Check-In

Five former D-backs 2026 year to date stats through April 24 | Jack Sommers

Christian Walker

Christian Walker is in his second season with the Houston Astros after signing a 3-year, $60 million contract prior to the 2025 season. An oblique injury contributed to a poor first half with Houston, but since July 1 of last year, Walker has been much the same player D-backs fans remembered.

From July 1, 2025 to the end of the year in 73 games Walker hit .264 with 17 homers and 51 RBI. So far this year he's hit .274 with five homers and 18 RBI.

Apr 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker (8) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

One difference in his game however is that his previously elite, Gold Glove-caliber defense has dropped to around league average as the 35-year old Walker has seen reduced range.

Jake McCarthy

Jake McCarthy is in his first year of arbitration, making $1.5 million. He was traded for minor league pitcher Josh Grosz, who currently holds a 6.75 ERA in Double-A Amarillo. McCarthy is in a platoon role for the Colorado Rockies, facing almost all right-handed pitching.

He's not hitting for high average (.240) or on base percentage, (.309) but has five stolen bases and has been playing good defense. He may be heating up however, as he's on a four game hitting streak during which he's 5-for-12, .417 with three doubles.

Eugenio Suarez

Mar 30, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Eugenio Suarez (28) scores on a RBI triple hit by Cincinnati Reds outfielder Will Benson (not pictured) in the fourth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Eugenio Suarez signed a one-year $15 million deal with a mutual option for 2027 with the Cincinnati Reds. The beloved Venezuelan had been mostly serving as the DH. Off to a slowish start, Suarez had just three homers in his first 100 PA, along with 30 strikeouts and a .231 average.

Unfortunately Suarez is headed to the 10-day IL with a left oblique injury. He's been extremely durable during his career, with just two prior, short IL stints. His first was in 2018 when he missed 17 days due a thumb injury. The second injury was a 10 day stint in 2022 for a finger injury. An oblique strain is likely to cause a good deal longer absence.

Blaze Alexander

Apr 13, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles shortstop Blaze Alexander (23) in the dugout before the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Blaze Alexander has really struggled with his new team. Traded to the Baltimore Orioles for reliever Kade Strowd, who is in Triple-A Reno with a 1.04 ERA in eight games. Alexander is in a utility role playing third base, second base, and outfield for the Orioles.

With just a .185 batting average and .254 on base percentage, Alexander is not filling his role at the bottom of the order to get on base for the guys at the top. More importantly perhaps, his defense has been spotty overall, as evidenced by -2 DRS.

Josh Naylor

Apr 24, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor (12) reacts as he runs the bases after hitting a solo home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Josh Naylor signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract with the Seattle Mariners following a mid-season trade to that team for their playoff run.

He immediately became a fan-favorite for Seattle last year and was instrumental in that team making the playoffs. Once he got there he did not disappoint, batting .340 with three homers and five RBI in 12 playoff games.

Naylor's 2026 got off to a hellish start, batting just .118 through his first 19 games. But he's gotten hot lately, going 10 for 20 in his last six games, including a walk-off hit against the Athletics on April 22nd.