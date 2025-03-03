Dave Roberts Says Dodgers' $12.5M Infielder Needs a Lot of Work as Hitter
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made incredible moves this offseason.
One major move they've made is signing infielder Hyeseong Kim to a two-year, $12.5 million deal. Kim is showing promise, but may take a little more time in his adjustment to MLB play.
The Korean Baseball Organization standout made his way to Los Angeles this offseason and immediately felt the huge expectations of playing for the defending champions.
Days after signing Kim the Dodgers traded away longtime infielder Gavin Lux, signaling that they felt confident about the four Gold Glove awards their new signee earned in Korea.
This spring, however, some offensive problems have come up for the infielder.
Manager Dave Roberts noted the velocity differences between MLB pitchers and those in the KBO, but a very real possibility that the Dodgers are faced with is if Kim should start his MLB career in the minor leagues.
Although Kim is coming off a home run on Saturday, it was only his second hit in 16 at-bats this spring. Roberts spoke to the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett about the progress the four-time Gold Glove winner is making.
“I think he’s a ways away (from being a finished product as a major-league hitter),” Roberts said regarding Kim.
“He’s doing a great job of competing. And I think there’s still a lot more in there, a lot of growth.”
Growth is a big word here. Kim was brought to the Dodgers with a lot of expectations and a paycheck to match.
Although it would be somewhat disappointing that fans have to wait a little longer to see Kim in L.A., there is a lot of talent that the Dodgers have acquired with only one spot left to fill.
That roster spot can be filled by a few contenders fighting for an Opening Day spot by Andy Pages —who can provide the flexibility to also play at second — James Outman, Eddie Rosario, or even utility man Chris Taylor.
Only time will tell what the Dodgers end up doing with their roster chock-full of talent.
