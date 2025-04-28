Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Manager Reveals Whether or Not Tyler Glasnow is Going on Injured List

Gabe Smallson

Apr 20, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) comes off the field during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers watched Tyler Glasnow leave a second consecutive start early due to injury as the All-Star left Sunday's game after just one inning. Manager Dave Roberts spoke on if an injured list stint is next for the right-hander.

"[Glasnow] is the process of being looked at by our doctors, overall body soreness, as I understand it, and we're bringing Noah Davis to taxi," said Roberts. "We haven't made a decision on the IL, but yeah, the doctors will look at him and we'll kind of see where we go, from there."

The skipper also said it's "more likely than not" that Glasnow finds a spot on the IL.

Glasnow's one inning on Sunday featured two home runs, a walk, and no strikeouts over 17 pitches. When warming up ahead of the game's second frame, the All-Star appeared to be in apparent pain before exiting.

The start prior to Sunday got four innings out of the Newhall, CA native, but after just one pitch in the fifth, Glasnow was forced to leave due to leg cramps. His six strikeouts in those four frames to only one walk were key in the Dodgers eventual 1-0 victory over the Texas Rangers.

Glasnow is no stranger to injuries over the course of his 10-season career in MLB, but even he is puzzled as to why they keep occuring.

“I’m just obsessed with trying to figure out what’s going on,” said Glasnow after his early exit Sunday. “And it’s been like this for a few years, and I’m trying to find a way to stay healthy, and I’ll try to do whatever. I just don’t really have an answer right now, and I think that’s the most frustrating thing. It’s not like a lack of trying.

“It’s just kind of getting exhausting at this point. I know it’s probably exhausting for a lot of people, for me especially, but like, I feel bad for my teammates. I feel bad for people watching. … It’s a very frustrating situation for me. It’s hard.”

With an imminent-seeming IL stint, Glasnow will hopefully come back stronger and get back to the All-Star pitcher he was when he first put on a Dodgers uniform.

