Dodgers Notes: LA Officially Releases Pitcher, Max Muncy Injury, Roki Sasaki Meets With Team
The Los Angeles Dodgers opened their three-game series against the San Francisco Giants with a brutal 5-1 loss. Patrick Bailey hit a walk-off grand slam off Tanner Scott in the 10th inning to lead the hosts to a win.
During the game, All-Star third baseman Max Muncy wore a fastball off his forearm in the eighth inning and exited the game. Muncy is freshly returned from two different stints on the injured list.
In other news, the Dodgers recnetly released relief pitcher Matt Suaer after he failed to find success at the MLB level with LA. He had a 6.37 ERA with the Dodgers this season.
Finally, rookie starting pitcher Roki Sasaki traveled to LA to have a meeting with the Dodgers and manager Dave Roberts to discuss what was in store for him for the remainder of the season.
"I think just to be honest with Roki and where we're at, where he's at, what's best for him and what's best for us," Roberts said. "I do think that question is going to be asked, because I think you can argue both. ... Whether it's kind of getting ready for something to happen here in a starting role or changing a role, I think it all should be on the table. We're going to have that conversation."
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Officially Release Veteran Pitcher After Disappointing Season
Dodgers’ Max Muncy Exits Friday’s Game vs Giants After Hit By Pitch
Dodgers Meeting With Roki Sasaki Amid Uncertain Future
Dave Roberts Reveals Ultimatum on Struggling Dodgers Bullpen
Former Dodger Dustin May Goes on IL With Forearm Injury, Hopeful to Return to Red Sox
Dodgers' Roki Sasaki Predicted to Play Big Role in Postseason This Year By Insider
Dodgers Tweets of the Day:
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.