Dodgers Notes: Magic Number Shrinks, All-Star Placed on IL, Kyle Tucker to LA?

Nelson Espinal

Sep 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) stands in the on deck circle against the San Francisco Giants in the ninth nning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) stands in the on deck circle against the San Francisco Giants in the ninth nning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers offense woke up on Saturday, helping the Dodgers beat the San Fransico Giants 13-7.

The Dodgers maintained their 2.5-game lead over the San Diego Padres. The team's magic number shrank to 11 games, inching closer towards avoiding the wild card round.

Before the game, it was revealed that catcher Will Smith is being placed on the injured list, leaving the team without one of their best hitters for the stretch run.

Finally, All-Star Kyle Tuck was once again linked to the Dodgers, a signing who could help the team's outfield woes.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

