Dodgers Notes: NLCS Opponent Up in Air, Unfortunate Injury Update for Outfield, Shohei Ohtani Warning Sent
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated on Thursday night after clinching their spot in the NLCS, a well-deserved victory, but the focus now moves to the next series.
On Saturday, the Dodgers will find out which team they will play in the NLDS, either the Chicago Cubs or the Milwaukee Brewers, depending on the result of Game 5.
For the NLCS and the rest of the playoffs, utility man Tommy Edman will not be able to play in the outfield due to his ankle injury, limiting the team's defensive setup.
The Dodgers still have a good deal of options, but Edman's injury lowers the number of players who can play in the outfield by one.
Finally, Dodgers two-way star Shohei Ohtani had a poor NLDS, but Will Smith believes it is only a matter of time until the best player in baseball gets going.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):
