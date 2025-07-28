Dodgers Notes: Top Draft Pick Turns Down LA, Major Roster Move, Kenley Jansen Back to LA?
The Los Angeles Dodgers narrowly lost to the Boston Red Sox, 4-3, on Sunday, losing a series to the Sox for the first time since 2018. Dustin May had a solid performance until the fifth inning, where he allowed three runs including a two-run homer from Alex Bregman.
In other news, Dodgers sixth-round draft pick Mason Ligenza announced his decision to play college baseball at the University of Pittsburgh rather than signing with the organization.
Additionally, the Dodgers made a huge move on Sunday, reinstating relief pitcher — and potentially a closer in Tanner Scott's absence — Blake Treinen. Treinen has been on the injured list since May 1 with right forearm tightness. He made eight appearances before his trip to the injured list.
Finally, closer Kenley Jansen is another potential closer for the Dodgers, as it was recently reported the Angels would be unloading expiring contracts at the trade deadline. Jansen spent 12 seasons with the Dodgers before his exit in 2021.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news
