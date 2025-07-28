Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Notes: Top Draft Pick Turns Down LA, Major Roster Move, Kenley Jansen Back to LA?

Aaron Coloma

Mar 24, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) talks with Los Angeles Angels pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) prior to the game at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Mar 24, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) talks with Los Angeles Angels pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) prior to the game at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers narrowly lost to the Boston Red Sox, 4-3, on Sunday, losing a series to the Sox for the first time since 2018. Dustin May had a solid performance until the fifth inning, where he allowed three runs including a two-run homer from Alex Bregman.

In other news, Dodgers sixth-round draft pick Mason Ligenza announced his decision to play college baseball at the University of Pittsburgh rather than signing with the organization.

Additionally, the Dodgers made a huge move on Sunday, reinstating relief pitcher — and potentially a closer in Tanner Scott's absence — Blake Treinen. Treinen has been on the injured list since May 1 with right forearm tightness. He made eight appearances before his trip to the injured list.

Finally, closer Kenley Jansen is another potential closer for the Dodgers, as it was recently reported the Angels would be unloading expiring contracts at the trade deadline. Jansen spent 12 seasons with the Dodgers before his exit in 2021.

