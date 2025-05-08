Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto Draws Huge Praise From Unlikely Rival
Before he became the highest-paid pitcher in baseball history and the ace of the Los Angeles Dodgers' starting rotation, Yoshinobu Yamamoto was an Olympian.
Yamamoto represented his home county of Japan at the 2020 Tokyo Games. He pitched in two games, allowing two runs and striking out 18 batters in 11.2 innings, as Japan won the gold medal. Yamamoto was named to the All-Olympic Baseball Team.
Among the Americans keeping tabs on Yamamoto's burgeoning career: Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan.
In a new interview with Rob Bradford of the Baseball Isn't Boring podcast, Ryan recalled his first impressions of Yamamoto.
“I played against Yamamoto in the Olympics, and so they were like a couple guys playing on the Japanese team — Nick Martinez, he was talking about him over there — and he was saying just how good (Yamamoto) was," Ryan told Bradford. "We were trying to exchange backpacks after (the game) and I exchanged with someone else. So I got one of the Team Japan backpacks."
Later, in 2023, Ryan caught up with Yamamoto in Southern California during the latter's 45-day posting window.
“I was throwing at UCLA for a couple weeks, and Yamamoto was training there while he was figuring out who to sign with," Ryan said. "He was showing me the javelins. We were tossing those on the field. It was fun to watch his whole routine. He’s great. He’s the man.”
Yamamoto, 26, posted a career 1.82 ERA in seven seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball and a 70-29 record. In his first regular season with the Dodgers, he ended with a 3.00 ERA while missing time with a shoulder injury. He made another three starts in the postseason, going 2-0 with a 3.86 ERA. The Dodgers won all three of his starts.
Through seven starts this season, Yamamoto has an unbelievable 0.90 mark — the lowest in Major League Baseball.
“I do believe Yamamoto has gotten to who he is, who he was in Japan, and I think he’s a better pitcher [than last year],” manager Dave Roberts told reporters over the weekend in Atlanta.
Ryan's season is also shaping into his best at the major league level. The 28-year-old right-hander is 2-2 with a 2.93 ERA through seven starts with the Twins.
Apparently, Ryan also has an eye for talent. Before Yamamoto threw a pitch for the Dodgers, another former Olympian saw the makings of something special.
