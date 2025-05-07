Landon Knack's Latest Promotion Costs Dodgers Reliever His Roster Spot
Landon Knack's latest promotion came at the expense of another right-handed pitcher who made his 2025 Dodgers debut only one day earlier.
The Dodgers officially recalled Knack from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday in advance of his third major league start of the season.
J.P. Feyereisen, who finished Tuesday's game against the Marlins and was the losing pitcher after not recording an out in the 10th inning of a 5-4 defeat, was optioned to Oklahoma City in a corresponding roster move.
Bill Plunkett of the Southern California News Group was first to report the transaction Wednesday on Twitter/X.
Feyereisen, 32, was dealt a tough hand in his first appearance with the Dodgers. Appearing in the 10th inning of a 4-4 game Tuesday, he inherited an automatic runner on second base, then intentionally walked the first batter he faced.
That allowed the right-handed reliever to face a right-handed hitter — albeit with two runners on base and no outs, leaving him little margin for error. Feyereisen allowed back-to-back singles to Agustin Ramirez and Jesus Sanchez, ending the game.
Feyereisen was promoted earlier in the day from Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he had made two appearances after the Dodgers claimed him off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks. He returns to the minor leagues with an almost-impossible 0.00 ERA, zero innings pitched, and an 0-1 record.
Right-handed reliever Yoendrys Gomez, who made only three appearances himself after he was selected off waivers from the New York Yankees, was designated for assignment in a corresponding move when the Dodgers promoted Feyereisen.
Knack brings a 7.27 ERA in 8.2 major league innings into Wednesday's game. He's started two games for the Dodgers and pitched once in relief, when he faced the Chicago Cubs in the second game of the season at the Tokyo Dome.
Knack last pitched Thursday in Oklahoma City. He allowed three runs, allowing four hits and three walks, while striking out eight batters in 4.1 innings against the El Paso Chihuahuas.
The 27-year-old right-hander has a 3.98 ERA in four games (three starts) for Oklahoma City this season. He's pitched 20.1 innings for the Comets, the Dodgers' top farm team, walking nine batters, striking out 19, and allowing 15 hits.
Valente Bellozo (0-2, 4.97 ERA) is scheduled to start the series finale for the Marlins (14-21).
