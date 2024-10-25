Marlins Trying to Poach Dodgers Coach to Be Next Manager
The Miami Marlins are in the midst of a search for their next manager, and one familiar name is among the potential candidates: Clayton McCullough, the Los Angeles Dodgers’ first base coach.
According to Isaac Azout of Fish On First (via X), McCullough is set to interview for the role, making him the second confirmed candidate to meet with Miami after Tigers bench coach George Lombard.
This isn’t McCullough’s first brush with the Marlins. During their managerial search two years ago, McCullough was interviewed for the position before the team ultimately hired Skip Schumaker.
Schumaker went on to guide the Marlins to a postseason appearance in 2023, but the team’s direction shifted after owner Bruce Sherman decided to prioritize the development of the farm system. This move led to the departure of general manager Kim Ng last offseason.
Following her exit, the Marlins hired Peter Bendix as the new president of baseball operations, signaling a return to rebuild mode. As a result, Schumaker and the Marlins parted ways after the 2024 season, leaving Miami once again in search of a new manager.
Though McCullough would be working with a different Miami front office this time around, he’ll find a familiar face in Marlins assistant general manager Gabe Kapler. The two previously worked together during their time with the Dodgers, where McCullough served as the minor league field coordinator and Kapler was the director of player development. Kapler eventually moved on to manage the Phillies and Giants, while McCullough continued his coaching career with the Dodgers.
McCullough has become a popular name in recent managerial searches, not just with the Marlins. He is also currently linked to the Chicago White Sox managerial vacancy, adding more complexity to his schedule as he balances preparing for interviews with helping the Dodgers in their World Series run.
Over the years, McCullough has been considered for managerial roles with several teams, including the Mets, Brewers, Guardians, and Royals. He was even a finalist for the Royals job before they ultimately hired Matt Quatraro.
McCullough has been the Dodgers’ first base coach for the last four seasons and previously served as the team's minor league field coordinator starting in 2015. Although he lacks MLB managerial experience, he spent several years managing in the Blue Jays’ minor league system from 2007 to 2014 after his own minor league playing career ended in 2005.