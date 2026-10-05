One Adjustment the Dodgers Must Make Before NLDS Game 3 vs Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers' offense was shut down by the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.

The Braves used six pitchers in a second consecutive bullpen game to quiet LA's high-powered lineup.

Now, Atlanta has its two best starting pitchers — Chris Sale and Tyler Mahle — lined up to potentially win the series on their home field.

If the Dodgers want to avoid a shocking first-round exit, they'll need the offense to come alive.

Dodgers Must Bench Struggling Player in NLDS Game 3

Manager Dave Roberts can't just sit back and hope the offense wakes up against one of the game's best pitchers.

Instead, he needs to insert a player who's proven to come through on the biggest stage — and, in turn, bench one of his struggling All-Stars.

Andy Pages' 2025 postseason struggles were well-documented. The center fielder went 4-for-51. He was ultimately benched in the World Series, but did come in as a defensive replacement to save the series in Game 7.

OH MY GOODNESS WE ARE GOING TO EXTRAS pic.twitter.com/r3I9Swj4gg — MLB (@MLB) November 2, 2025

This year, Pages broke out in the first half, earning his first career All-Star appearance and at points carrying the Dodgers offense.

Then, he got hit by a 100.2 mph fastball in August, fractured his hand and didn't return until the regular season's final six games.

While Pages didn't show any signs of rust to close out the season — going 6-for-18 with two home runs — his postseason struggles have suddenly reappeared.

Pages is 0-for-7 through the first two games of the series. He's struck out four times.

Manager Dave Roberts admitted there was "a little bit" of concern with his center fielder.

"He's in a much better spot than he was last year," Roberts said before Game 2, in which Pages went 0-for-3. "I just want to see him check down a little bit more, chase hits instead of slug. ... I just want to see him kind of slow down a little bit because, again, he came into this postseason really good, had a good week. This past week was great work. Just want to make sure he kind of just checks down a little bit."

The Dodgers aren't going to give up on Pages after two postseason games. However, with the lineup needing a spark — and Pages continuing to prove he can't provide it in the postseason — the Dodgers need to insert utility man Enrique Hernandez into the lineup for Game 3.

Hernandez can either play center field or take over at second base with Tommy Edman moving to the outfield. Even if it's just a one-game switch, it will send a message to the rest of the lineup that results matter.

Moreover, Hernandez — a known playoff performer — could provide the team with a much-needed jolt. In 104 career postseason games, he's hit .272 with 16 home runs and an OPS of .826.

The Dodgers don't have time to waste. If the offense puts up another dud against Sale, they could be facing elimination ahead of a Game 4 in Atlanta.

It's time to make a change.

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