Dodgers’ 27-Year-Old Pitcher Undergoes Tommy John Surgery, Out for 2027 Season
In this story:
For Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ben Casparius, the 2027 season will be even more forgettable than his 2026 campaign.
The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, performed by team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache. The projected timetable for recovery on the procedure, in which the ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow is replaced, is 12 to 18 months. The Dodgers do not anticipate Casparius back until 2028.
Casparius, 27, emerged as an impact pitcher for the Dodgers in 2024, when he allowed two earned runs in 8.1 innings across three regular-season relief appearances.
A fifth-round draft pick in 2021, Casparius went 7-4 with a 4.37 ERA as a reliever in 2025, his first full MLB season.
When he wasn't providing valuable innings as a multi-inning reliever, Casparius filled in as a starter three times in the 2025 regular season, just as he did in Game 2 of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees.
Casparius looked ready to reprise the role in 2026. In eight Cactus League games, he allowed three earned runs in 7.2 innings (3.52 ERA).
But after allowing five runs across three single-inning appearances in April, Casparius was placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. He was placed on the injured list April 13 and never made it back to the MLB level.
Casparius was sent out on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City in July. His control was off, however; in 10.1 innings Casparius issued 15 walks and hit two batters.
Whether the elbow, the shoulder or something else was impeding his command was unclear. In hindsight, perhaps a new UCL was exactly what he needed.
Impact of Ben Casparius' Injury on the Dodgers' Bullpen
The Dodgers weren't counting on Casparius as a high-leverage reliever in 2027. Still, the Dodgers' bullpen has been depleted ever since the season ended.
Right-hander Seth Halvorsen underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this month, ruling him out for next season as well. Left-hander Kris Bubic, who arrived in an August trade and pitched out of the bullpen in September and October, signed with the Cleveland Guardians.
Right-hander Bobby Miller was traded to the Minnesota Twins. Evan Phillips signed with the Atlanta Braves. Now Casparius is gone, too.
Don't be surprised if the Dodgers prioritize acquiring at least one relief pitcher before an expected lockout freezes major league transactions on Dec. 1.
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.
J.P. Hoornstra is an On SI Contributor. A veteran of 20 years of sports coverage for daily newspapers in California, J.P. covered MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels (occasionally of Anaheim) from 2012-23 for the Southern California News Group. His first book, The 50 Greatest Dodgers Games of All-Time, published in 2015. In 2016, he won an Associated Press Sports Editors award for breaking news coverage. He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.Follow jphoornstra