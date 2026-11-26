For Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Ben Casparius, the 2027 season will be even more forgettable than his 2026 campaign.

The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery on Wednesday, performed by team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache. The projected timetable for recovery on the procedure, in which the ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow is replaced, is 12 to 18 months. The Dodgers do not anticipate Casparius back until 2028.

Los Angeles Dodger right-handed pitcher Ben Casparius had right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery today performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Casparius will miss the 2027 season. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 25, 2026

Casparius, 27, emerged as an impact pitcher for the Dodgers in 2024, when he allowed two earned runs in 8.1 innings across three regular-season relief appearances.

A fifth-round draft pick in 2021, Casparius went 7-4 with a 4.37 ERA as a reliever in 2025, his first full MLB season.

When he wasn't providing valuable innings as a multi-inning reliever, Casparius filled in as a starter three times in the 2025 regular season, just as he did in Game 2 of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees.

Casparius looked ready to reprise the role in 2026. In eight Cactus League games, he allowed three earned runs in 7.2 innings (3.52 ERA).

But after allowing five runs across three single-inning appearances in April, Casparius was placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation. He was placed on the injured list April 13 and never made it back to the MLB level.

Casparius was sent out on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Oklahoma City in July. His control was off, however; in 10.1 innings Casparius issued 15 walks and hit two batters.

Whether the elbow, the shoulder or something else was impeding his command was unclear. In hindsight, perhaps a new UCL was exactly what he needed.

Impact of Ben Casparius' Injury on the Dodgers' Bullpen

The Dodgers weren't counting on Casparius as a high-leverage reliever in 2027. Still, the Dodgers' bullpen has been depleted ever since the season ended.

Right-hander Seth Halvorsen underwent Tommy John surgery earlier this month, ruling him out for next season as well. Left-hander Kris Bubic, who arrived in an August trade and pitched out of the bullpen in September and October, signed with the Cleveland Guardians.

Right-hander Bobby Miller was traded to the Minnesota Twins. Evan Phillips signed with the Atlanta Braves. Now Casparius is gone, too.

Don't be surprised if the Dodgers prioritize acquiring at least one relief pitcher before an expected lockout freezes major league transactions on Dec. 1.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.