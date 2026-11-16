Tarik Skubal isn't just the best left-handed pitcher in this year's free agent crop. The erstwhile Los Angeles Dodger is the best available free agent at any position.

For the other pitchers in the free agent class of 2026-27, Skubal's contract will help set the market rate for their services. The only question: should they wait for that contract figure to be revealed (it's widely expected to set the all-time record for a pitcher) and risk waiting until a new CBA is ratified, likely next year? Or should they try to lock in a guaranteed salary now, and risk leaving some money on the table?

That's the dilemma facing Kris Bubic, one of the best left-handed pitchers in a relatively weak free agent class — and a logical target for teams whose final offer to Skubal falls short.

Bubic was an under-the-radar trade deadline acquisition by the Dodgers in August. He was on the Kansas City Royals' injured list at the time and wasn't activated until Sept. 16.

Bubic's elbow wasn't an issue when he threw 4.2 innings without allowing a run to end the regular season. He then allowed two runs in his only two postseason relief appearances, one each against the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers.

A free agent for the first time, the 29-year-old has started 89 of his 131 career games. He will look to return to a rotation again in 2027 after a normal offseason. Bubic is 23-38 with a 4.10 ERA in his career with the Royals (2020-26) and Dodgers.

Early interest in Bubic has been strong. Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, citing "a person briefed on his market," reported the left-hander is "drawing broad interest from contenders and non-contenders alike."

The Dodgers could certainly pivot to Bubic if their pursuit of Skubal falls short. Barring a trade or injury, it's hard to imagine both pitchers in a starting rotation with Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow, Roki Sasaki and Justin Wrobleski or Emmet Sheehan.

Bubic's potential as a reliever was on full display in September. If the Dodgers are unable to re-sign left-hander Alex Vesia, Bubic could fill a similar role capably. However, if he wants to get paid like a stater, Bubic will likely go somewhere he can start. For now, that opportunity looks strongest outside Los Angeles.

An expected Dec. 1 transaction freeze is hovering over all of this. If Bubic insists on signing in November, the teams pursuing Skubal might not want to make that leap. If Bubic is willing to wait, he might benefit from the downstream impact of Skubal's years and dollars — but only, perhaps, if MLB is unable to impose a salary cap on the next CBA.

In one sense, the timing of Bubic's free agency couldn't be better. He likely wouldn't garner as much interest in a deeper free agent class. In another sense, given the uncertainties created by the impending lockout, his timing could not be worse.

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