Dodgers All-Star Outfielder Floated as Likely Trade Candidate

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to embark on their quest for a third consecutive World Series title in the next few weeks.

Los Angeles will look to become the sport’s first three-peat in a quarter-century. After that, they'll have some difficult decisions to make about the future of many of their key players.

One of those is Teoscar Hernandez, whom Pat Ragazzo of FanSided listed as a likely trade candidate this winter.

"Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Teoscar Hernandez's name came up in trade talks this past offseason," Ragazzo wrote.

"He's also having a down year, but with a big postseason, he could increase his trade value. Hernandez will be entering the final season of a three-year, $66 million contract that he signed with Los Angeles in the 2024-2025 offseason."

Hernandez remains a defensive liability, which was one reason he was on the trade block last offseason.

Another reason the Dodgers may trade Hernandez is the emergence of Josue De Paula.

"The Dodgers have No. 1 prospect Josue De Paula and other young outfielders in their farm system, who could replace Hernandez in left field next season," Ragazzo wrote. "It would make sense for the Dodgers to ship Hernandez out this offseason with one-year remaining on his deal."

As the 2026 season winds down, Hernandez has put together a solid season after overcoming an early hamstring injury and a midseason slump.

Teoscar Hernandez is Showing Signs of His 2024 All-Star Form

Hernandez has stepped up in a big way with Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman missing some time in September.

In his last 15 games, the 33-year-old has a .377 batting average, a 1.126 OPS, three home runs, 17 RBIs and eight runs in 53 at-bats.

He appears to be heating up at just the right time with the postseason set to commence.

This season, the former All-Star is batting .265 with a .760 OPS, 15 home runs and 63 RBIs in 412 at-bats.

Hernandez is in his third season in Los Angeles and in the second year of his current three-year, $66 million contract.

The right-handed slugger initially signed with the Dodgers in January 2024 on a one-year, $23.5 million contract. Hernandez put together one of the best years of his career in 2024, earning an All-Star selection and making history as the first-ever Dodger to win the Home Run Derby.

That netted him a three-year deal — but one that could end up being two if the team looks to move him this winter to make room for De Paula and its next wave of top outfield prospects.

Hernandez is the only outfielder who can be moved, as Andy Pages is locked into center field and Kyle Tucker isn't going anywhere on his four-year, $240 million contract.

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