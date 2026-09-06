Dodgers Notes: LA Cuts Ties With 5-Year Veteran, Dalton Rushing Has Setback, Shohei Ohtani to IL?

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Washington Nationals, 6-5, on Saturday night to win the series and improve to 85-57 on the year.

Tommy Edman hit a go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning, while also making a great defensive play in center field earlier in the game to help Tyler Glasnow, who allowed four runs over six innings with eight strikeouts.

The Dodgers' lineup on Saturday was without three key players, as Shohei Ohtani missed his third consecutive game while Dalton Rushing and Max Muncy were scratched before first pitch.

Ohtani swung in the cage during the game, and the Dodgers will see how he comes out of it on Sunday before deciding whether or not to place him on the injured list.

“He did take some swings, and I think right now, honestly, I’m going to see how he comes in tomorrow," manager Dave Roberts said after Saturday's game. "But it was good to see that, during the game, all game, I think he was hitting. I don’t know what intensity, but the hitting coaches said that he was swinging with some intent. He did not report pain during it.”

As for Rushing, he was throwing on the field before the game and then reported feeling some discomfort in his elbow. The catcher is recovering from a slightly torn UCL and will undergo imaging to determine whether or not he needs to go back on the IL.

“He was doing some early throwing today, and it just kind of flared up,” Roberts said on Saturday. “We’ll just see how it feels [Sunday].”

Finally, the Dodgers made a roster move before Saturday's game, activating right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller off the 60-day injured list. Miller is expected to factor into the team's pitching plan on Sunday, which will be his first MLB action since May 2025.

In order to make room for Miller on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers cut ties with outfielder Alek Thomas. The five-year veteran had a brief stint with the Dodgers at the big league level following the injury to Andy Pages, going 4-for-19 with three runs batted in.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Cut Ties With Outfielder, Officially Activate Bobby Miller in Massive Roster Move

Dodgers Scratch Dalton Rushing, Max Muncy From Lineup in Concerning Development

Shohei Ohtani's Return to Pitching 'Pushed Back' Again After Latest Injury for Dodgers

Dodgers Manager 'Hopes' He Doesn't Have to Bench Kyle Tucker in Postseason

New Report Reveals How Dodgers Turned James Tibbs III Into a Star Prospect

Dodgers Lineup vs Nationals: Shohei Ohtani and Will Smith Out

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Tommy flips the script! pic.twitter.com/9CoTzWEf4A — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 6, 2026

Shohei Ohtani: OUT

Max Muncy: OUT

Dalton Rushing: OUT



If you're a left-handed hitter, please show up to Dodger Stadium before 6:10 p.m. tonight.



The Dodgers need you in the lineup. pic.twitter.com/qYpBmm6YUq — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 5, 2026

ARE YOU SERIOUS?!



IN HIS FIRST GAME WITH OKC, CHRIS NEWELL MAKES ONE OF THE BEST PLAYS OF THE YEAR TO END THE GAME! pic.twitter.com/XxoqHuxhtH — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) September 6, 2026

Teoscar and Hunter start the scoring! pic.twitter.com/mbdOhTY2Xa — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 6, 2026

The Dodgers are calling up former top prospect Bobby Miller ahead of Saturday's game against the Nationals🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨



Who's excited to see Bobby Miller back at the MLB level?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Ga629DlMk5 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 5, 2026

A new report reveals how the Dodgers turned James Tibbs III into a star prospect after acquiring him from the Red Sox👀👀⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4Z1wF2ktLf — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 5, 2026

The following players were scratched from today’s lineup: Rushing (right elbow discomfort) Muncy (sick) — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 5, 2026

Tarp sighting at Dodger Stadium! pic.twitter.com/S3LJ12fdu9 — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) September 6, 2026

"It's just good to see our offense come to life and get timely hits, take a lot of walks, create stress, and get some big hits. It's time to go, and I think our guys understand that."



Dave Roberts addresses the media after the #Dodgers defeat the Nationals 6-5, securing a series… pic.twitter.com/QTYbYXI946 — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) September 6, 2026

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