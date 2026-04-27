Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Marlins Series, With Major Shohei Ohtani Change

The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting set for a three-game series with the Miami Marlins this week at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers have their three best pitchers lined up for the series, but made a surprise change regarding two-way star Shohei Ohtani.

The Dodgers usually like to have Ohtani pitch before an off day whenever they can, allowing him a break after pitching and hitting. With the team off on Thursday, it seemed likely Ohtani would pitch on Wednesday. However, that's not the case.

Ohtani will be pitching Tuesday, with Tyler Glasnow starting on Wednesday. Roberts said the reason for the change was that Glasnow has pitched a lot over the last few weeks, and they wanted him to be on normal rest — not just four days.

“Tyler pitched a lot,” Roberts said. “That’s the thing. We don’t have to be beholden to just the off day [following an Ohtani start]. We talked to Shohei. He feels good about going on Tuesday.”

Ohtani will be going on five days of rest for just the third time in his Dodgers tenure. Here's the full pitching matchups for the Dodgers vs. Marlins series.

Monday, April 27: RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto vs. RHP Chris Paddack

Yamamoto has a 2.48 ERA across 32.2 innings this season, with 28 strikeouts to just five walks. In his last outing against the San Francisco Giants, he allowed three runs in the first inning, but was still able to finish seven innings without allowing another run.

Paddack is 0-4 with a 6.38 ERA across 24 innings this season. He allowed five runs in 4.2 innings in his most recent start against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Tuesday, April 28: RHP Shohei Ohtani vs. RHP Janson Junk

It remains to be seen if Ohtani will be hitting and pitching on Tuesday. Whatever the case, he'll be looking to pick up where he left off on the mound.

Ohtani has made four starts this season, allowing just one earned run across 24 innings for a 0.38 ERA. He has 25 strikeouts to six walks.

As for Junk, he has a 3.67 ERA across 27 innings with 17 strikeouts to seven walks. He's coming off his best start of the year, pitching five shutout innings while allowing just one hit against the Cardinals.

Wednesday, April 29: RHP Tyler Glasnow vs. RHP Sandy Alcantara

Glasnow has been a workhorse for the Dodgers this year, throwing at least 100 pitches in three of his five outings (and 90 or more in the other two).

He's 3-0 with a 2.45 ERA across 33 innings, striking out 38 while walking seven. He pitched eight shutout innings in his most recent start against the Giants, striking out nine while allowing just one hit and one walk.

Alcantara was an early Cy Young favorite after opening the season with 24 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run. However, he's struggled in his last three starts, allowing 12 runs over 17 innings for a 6.35 ERA.

On the year, he's 3-2 with a 3.05 ERA, striking out 27 while walking 13 in 41.1 innings of work.

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