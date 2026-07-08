Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Lagging Well Behind Blake Snell in Return Timeline

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without both starters, Tyler Glasnow (back) and Blake Snell (elbow) for a majority of the season.

Glasnow opened the year in the starting rotation but was forced to leave a start early in May against the Houston Astros due to back spasms. Originally, the Dodgers felt as if the injury wasn't too serious, but the veteran has suffered multiple setbacks and remains far away from returning.

Snell started the year on the injured list following offseason surgery to deal with shoulder fatigue from the playoffs. The veteran was able to return to the mound for one game, but he was then diagnosed with loose bodies in his elbow.

The left-hander underwent surgery in mid-May and has now started a throwing program. Snell isn't going to return until sometime after the All-Star break.

Both pitchers are expected to return at some point this season, but it seems that Glasnow's recovery is well behind that of Snell. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an update on the two pitchers over the weekend.

"Snell feels good, came out of his session. He should throw another one this weekend, a live. I think that's what I understand; it's either a live or a bullpen this weekend," Roberts said.

"Tyler has just continued his progression, but really nothing more than kind of playing catch right now as far as lengthening out the distance."

With Snell throwing to hitters, his next step will be a rehab assignment and then an eventual return. As for Glasnow, he still hasn't progressed to throwing off a mound (and then will need to do a bullpen before facing hitters).

Glasnow's recovery has been overly frustrating, with a routine injury keeping him out for months. Part of the problem is that Glasnow's 6-foot-8 frame adds extra pressure on his back each time he throws a pitch.

This has seen him shut down numerous times, forcing him to miss more time. But the Dodgers are hopeful that Glasnow can come back well before the end of the season.

“I think with the spasms that kind of pop up, we don’t know [if he won't suffer another setback]," Roberts said recently. "But I think we’re being very cautious right now. He’s throwing, so the progression has started. Certainly, where we’re at in July, you don’t want any other setbacks with where we’re at in the calendar.”

When Will Tyler Glasnow Return?

Glasnow won't return until August at the earliest, assuming there are no more setbacks. This would give him less than two months to ramp up for the postseason.

While the tall right-hander wants to be playing right now, he understands that the playoffs are the real test for this team, and he wants to make sure he is fully ready to go for the quest to three-peat.

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