Dodgers Notes: Will Smith Injury Update, LA Demotes Outfielder, Kyle Tucker Gets Honest

The Los Angeles Dodgers took down the Athletics, 9-4, on Monday night and improved to 55-30 on the year. They moved to 6-1 on the current road trip.

Offensively, Max Muncy, Andy Pages and Shohei Ohtani each hit home runs and had multi-hit games. Freddie Freeman, Kyle Tucker, Miguel Rojas, Dalton Rushing and Teoscar Hernández (in his first game in over a month) also had two hits apiece.

In other news, manager Dave Roberts recently provided an update on All-Star catcher Will Smith as a timeline is still unclear as to when fans can expect him back behind the dish.

“I think we’re all surprised how long it’s taken,” Roberts said. “I hope he’s back before the All-Star break. But the more time he’s off, he’s going to have to play some [rehab] games. So that kind of cuts into the time of return to us.

"So I don’t really know. I don’t want to add any pressure to him. I want him to be healthy and then once he’s healthy we can have that conversation.”

Smith was batting .249 in the 52 games he played before his neck stiffness flared up, and he has been on the injured list since June 11, retroactive to June 8. He hasn't played, however, since June 5.

Additionally, the Dodgers demoted an outfielder in order to activate Teoscar Hernández from the injured list. Roberts recently spoke on what it means to have his All-Star back in the lineup.

"It changes the dynamic and the length [of the lineup]," Roberts said. "Teo, obviously, there's added slug, and depending if he's hitting fifth, sixth or seventh, it just adds that length."

Finally, in more outfielder news, Kyle Tucker spoke on his underwhelming start to his Dodgers tenure. Tucker is hitting .242 with an OPS of .721 so far, but after signing a four-year, $240 million contract this offseason, the production doesn't quite match the price tag the Dodgers gave him.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Dave Roberts 'Surprised' Will Smith's Injury Isn't Getting Better

Dodgers Demote Outfielder, Activate Teoscar Hernandez From Injured List

Kyle Tucker Says He's 'Trying My Best' Amid Career-Worst Season With Dodgers

Dodgers Have Had Multiple Conversations With Dalton Rushing Ahead of Shohei Ohtani's Start

Dodgers Veteran Says He's Lucky His Family is Alive Following Venezuela Earthquakes

Dodgers Lineup vs Athletics: Tommy Edman Out, Teoscar Hernandez Returns

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Max Muncy vs Max Muncy day!!



Both playing third

Both batting 7th

Both born Aug 25

Both drafted by the A’s



Baseball is the best!! pic.twitter.com/sDFkinhvG6 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) June 30, 2026

Dodgers outfielder Kyle Tucker says he's "trying my best" to get back on track amid a career-worst season with LA⬇️⬇️



He signed a four-year, $240 million this offseason and ranks 101st in MLB with a wRC+ of 103😬😬😬 pic.twitter.com/URDZ91qoru — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) June 30, 2026

Katie Woo doesn’t expect the Dodgers to empty the farm system at the deadline:



“If the Dodgers are looking to add, expect it to be someone who can add depth and flexibility without depleting the farm system, such as when they traded for Tommy Edman in 2024 or Alex Call in 2025.” pic.twitter.com/zZEVtDxzJj — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 29, 2026

There goes our Max Muncy! pic.twitter.com/XBB55HVQOL — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 30, 2026

"I feel good, I feel ready. I feel that I can go there and produce for the team and help the team keep winning."



Teoscar Hernández speaks with the media ahead of tonight's matchup with the A's. Get closer to the action with SNLA+, with the MLB app. #Dodgers

🔗:… pic.twitter.com/PxrsEeKxES — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 29, 2026

Christian Zazueta (LAD) is the most underrated pitching prospect in baseball!



Over the last two weeks the Dodgers righty has allowed just 1 hit while striking out 15 in 10.0 innings. He recently made his AA debut where his elite fastball eviscerated opposing batters. pic.twitter.com/U6ce1fHIar — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) June 29, 2026

#Dodgers top prospect

Mike Sirota is on the rise 🔥 His ranking in the latest MLB Pipeline update jumped from No. 38 to No. 12



2026 stats:

AVG.328/OBP.484/OPS1.057

12HR-10SB



Since being promoted to Double-A, he’s maintained his consistent production, posting a 177 wRC+. pic.twitter.com/oTtyn4Ug09 — Yuan (@yuan_baseball) June 29, 2026

The Dodgers have a LOADED farm system 🤯



Dodgers prospects in @MLBPipeline’s latest Top 100:



4. Josue De Paula

12. Mike Sirota

20. Zyhir Hope

33. Eduardo Quintero

49. Emil Morales

72. River Ryan

89. Charles Davalan

92. Christian Zazueta

98. James Tibbs III



Best… pic.twitter.com/7SkFJA9EM6 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) June 30, 2026

The 2008 Dodgers lineup with Manny 💥 pic.twitter.com/FFRKyNDdBe — Baseball’s Greatest Moments (@BBGreatMoments) June 28, 2026

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