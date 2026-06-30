Dodgers Notes: Will Smith Injury Update, LA Demotes Outfielder, Kyle Tucker Gets Honest
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The Los Angeles Dodgers took down the Athletics, 9-4, on Monday night and improved to 55-30 on the year. They moved to 6-1 on the current road trip.
Offensively, Max Muncy, Andy Pages and Shohei Ohtani each hit home runs and had multi-hit games. Freddie Freeman, Kyle Tucker, Miguel Rojas, Dalton Rushing and Teoscar Hernández (in his first game in over a month) also had two hits apiece.
In other news, manager Dave Roberts recently provided an update on All-Star catcher Will Smith as a timeline is still unclear as to when fans can expect him back behind the dish.
“I think we’re all surprised how long it’s taken,” Roberts said. “I hope he’s back before the All-Star break. But the more time he’s off, he’s going to have to play some [rehab] games. So that kind of cuts into the time of return to us.
"So I don’t really know. I don’t want to add any pressure to him. I want him to be healthy and then once he’s healthy we can have that conversation.”
Smith was batting .249 in the 52 games he played before his neck stiffness flared up, and he has been on the injured list since June 11, retroactive to June 8. He hasn't played, however, since June 5.
Additionally, the Dodgers demoted an outfielder in order to activate Teoscar Hernández from the injured list. Roberts recently spoke on what it means to have his All-Star back in the lineup.
"It changes the dynamic and the length [of the lineup]," Roberts said. "Teo, obviously, there's added slug, and depending if he's hitting fifth, sixth or seventh, it just adds that length."
Finally, in more outfielder news, Kyle Tucker spoke on his underwhelming start to his Dodgers tenure. Tucker is hitting .242 with an OPS of .721 so far, but after signing a four-year, $240 million contract this offseason, the production doesn't quite match the price tag the Dodgers gave him.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers' Dave Roberts 'Surprised' Will Smith's Injury Isn't Getting Better
Dodgers Demote Outfielder, Activate Teoscar Hernandez From Injured List
Kyle Tucker Says He's 'Trying My Best' Amid Career-Worst Season With Dodgers
Dodgers Have Had Multiple Conversations With Dalton Rushing Ahead of Shohei Ohtani's Start
Dodgers Veteran Says He's Lucky His Family is Alive Following Venezuela Earthquakes
Dodgers Lineup vs Athletics: Tommy Edman Out, Teoscar Hernandez Returns
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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