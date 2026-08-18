Dodgers Manager Sends Message to Edwin Diaz After Latest Blow-Up Outing vs Rockies

Los Angeles Dodgers closer Edwin Diaz trotted out in the bottom of the ninth inning on Monday night with a simple task: protect a nine-run lead.

The Dodgers had shelled the Colorado Rockies all night, with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani going 4-for-5 at the plate with two home runs. After a disappointing series against the National League Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers, a dominant, momentum-earning win was just what this Dodgers team needed.

They still got the win, but Diaz's performance left the Dodgers with yet another head scratching question: What is going on with their star closer?

Diaz gave up bases to each of his first two batters faced, allowing a single to centerfield before hitting first baseman T.J. Rumfield. One out later, Diaz gave up a one-run single. On the next at-bat, Diaz gave up yet another single.

One sacrifice fly and a double to right field later, and the Dodgers' nine run lead had been narrowed down to six with batters on second and third.

Dodgers brought the struggling Edwin Diaz in for the ninth inning of an 11-2 game against the Rockies



He allowed three runs on four hits, raising his ERA to 11.85 this season pic.twitter.com/iGuaUvW66D — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 18, 2026

Still with a comfortable lead, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts allowed Diaz to remain in the game and get himself out of the mess he had created. A 90 mph slider that led to a fly out from Jordan Beck secured the much-needed win for the Dodgers.

“I just hope he doesn’t lose his confidence," Roberts said to reporters after the game. "I believe in him. The compete was there.”

In total, Diaz allowed four hits, three earned runs and recorded zero strikeouts in the ninth inning. Monday marked the third time he's allowed multiple earned runs in the ninth.

Diaz, who inked a record-setting three-year, $69 million deal over the offseason, has three blown saves since returning in late July from arthroscopic surgery in his throwing elbow in April.

While the sample size is just 13.2 innings and a return from injury could be in part to blame, Diaz's numbers cannot be ignored. The three-time All-Star has a monstrous 11.85 ERA this season, a number that looks especially large when compared to his 1.63 ERA just last year.

Edwin Díaz has allowed 3 ER. pic.twitter.com/1xXD36kgoL — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) August 18, 2026

The pitcher has detailed his struggles controlling his usually-dominant slider and fastball this season.

“If I’m consistent, my fastball will be better,” Diaz told The Athletic. “My slider will be better. “When I start getting weak contact and start getting chases, I know my pitches are playing better.”

Opportunities like last night are a great way for Roberts to evaluate how capable his closer is of, well, closing. With the playoffs just over a month away, Roberts has made it clear that the Dodgers are more than willing to deploy a different option in the ninth inning if Diaz doesn't show any improvement.

“Obviously the results weren’t good,” Roberts said. “But I still think that him getting out there, pitching major-league innings, is going to help him. So yeah, we’re still working through some things.”

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