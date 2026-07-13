Dodgers' Dave Roberts Makes Bold Shohei Ohtani Home Run Prediction

Shohei Ohtani is no stranger to greatness, a fact that he proved once again in last week's loss to the Colorado Rockies.

In the first inning of last Tuesday's game, the star designated hitter and starting pitcher crushed a 409-foot leadoff home run to mark his 300th career home run.

“It was quite the homer,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters after the game. “I mean, it was [112 mph] off the bat, low launch angle. It was squared up, got out in a hurry. And 300 — he got there pretty quickly for us. I just marvel at him every day.”

Ohtani became the fifth-fastest player in MLB history to reach 300 home runs, just two days after his 32nd birthday.

With a laundry list of accomplishments, including four MVP awards, a career ERA of 2.83, four Silver Slugger nods and a top five Cy Young finish in 2022, Ohtani's manager thinks that he can gain entry into one of baseball's most exclusive clubs.

The 300th home run of Shohei Ohtani's career:



- 112.2 mph off the bat

- 409 feet

- His 129th home run as a Dodger



What a moment in front of the Dodger Stadium crowd.pic.twitter.com/nhGaPt3QpK — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) July 8, 2026

"I mean, he just had a birthday," Roberts said. "Still young, still strong. So I definitely think 500 [home runs] is in his future."

Just 28 players have hit 500 home runs in their MLB careers, with Miguel Cabrera the most recent to join the list in August 2021 at age 38.

Of his 300 home runs, 129 of them have come over his two-and-a-half seasons with the Dodgers, during which he's also won two MVP awards and is well on his way to his third straight.

Ohtani enters the break on an offensive hot streak after hitting two more home run in the weekend series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. At the same time, there's a bit of concern over his knee inflammation that's lingered for the last month.

Ohtani was scratched from his scheduled pitching start this past Friday and won't join the NL All-Star team in Philadelphia this week.

It remains to be seen when he returns to the mound coming out of the break.

“I think that No. 1, he’s always said, we’ve always said, the goal is October, for all of our players,” manager Dave Roberts said. “With that, yeah, he’s had the Cy Young in mind, and understandably so. But nothing is going to come in front of being healthy for October.

"And so for him to concede and miss a start in the best interest of him and the team, that’s not a surprise. Those are two separate things, but No. 1 is being ready for October, and he’s always said that.”

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.