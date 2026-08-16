Dodgers Expected to Pursue Star Japanese Slugger in Free Agency: Report

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently in pursuit of a third straight World Series title, with many around the league believing they are the favorites again this year.

But even with this, the front office has proven that they will stop at nothing to win. Landing ace Tarik Skubal at the trade deadline, despite an already stacked rotation, demonstrated the determination of the organization to bring championships to the city of Los Angeles.

So, to the surprise of nobody, the Dodgers' front office seems to be taking a look at another possible star. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post, Los Angeles is among a group of teams being linked to Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato.

The New York Yankees, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are other teams that Heyman mentioned being linked to Sato.

Sato, 27, is expected to come to the big leagues, potentially as early as this offseason. But to make that happen, Sato will have to get approval from his current team, the Hanshin Tigers.

The slugger won't receive overseas free agent rights until 2029.

Who is Teruaki Sato?

Sato has been a name making waves across baseball for a while now. Back in May, the Dodgers were among a handful of teams that sent scouts to see Sato play.

The Japanese slugger has strong pop in his bat, and teams like the power he could bring to the big leagues. Sato has put together another strong season in Nippon Professional Baseball, hitting .314 with 27 home runs and 76 RBIs, while posting an OPS of 1.013.

Last season, Sato hit 40 home runs for the Tigers, while driving in 102 runs. Scouts believe that he could be one of the next stars in the majors when he comes over.

The talented infielder has mainly played at third base in his career. Over his NPB career, Sato has played 528 games at third base, as well as 262 games in the outfield.

However, some believe he could be open to a move to first base, with scouts questioning his play at the hot corner.

The Dodgers have held a stronghold on Japanese talent coming to the major leagues over the last few years, and they could continue it by signing Sato.

What About Max Muncy and Freddie Freeman?

For the Dodgers, signing Sato this offseason could be tough since they have key players at both first and third base. But both Muncy and Freeman are nearing the end of their careers.

Muncy will be turning 36 this month, and he's signed through the 2027 season with a club option for $10 million in 2028. Freeman will be turning 37 later this season, with the veteran having one year left on his contract.

Both players have expressed a desire to remain with the Dodgers for the rest of their careers, but that may not be more than a few years.

Thus, if Sato doesn't come to MLB before 2028 or even 2029, the Dodgers could be in a much better position to land him.

If not and he chooses to come this offseason, the Dodgers could always try him in the outfield until there's room for him in the infield.

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