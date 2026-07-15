Dodgers Star Reveals Why He Left Money on the Table to Stay With LA

The Los Angeles Dodgers are a special organization, both on and off the field.

It's why so many players have enjoyed their time with the franchise, and why the team has been able to see a lot of success over the last decade-plus. Los Angeles has invested a ton of time and money into different areas across the organization, and it's made a massive difference with the players.

One player in particular has enjoyed his time with the Dodgers more than most, even taking less money to remain with the organization. All-Star third baseman Max Muncy has had multiple chances to leave the Dodgers for richer contracts, but each time, he's chosen to remain in Los Angeles.

Muncy opened up about why he's made this decision to take less money, even with the strong production he's seen.

“For me, it was never about getting the money. It was always about getting the opportunity to win,” Muncy said to the Orange County Register. “That was the thing for me. If I’m going to play this game that I love, the reason I love it is because I love to compete, I want to be in the best spot to compete to win and there’s no better spot than here. That was always the deciding factor in those decisions. That’s why it’s always been a no-brainer for me.

"The money didn’t really matter. It’s the chance to compete and win and I get that every day here."

The Dodgers signed Muncy to a contract extension over the offseason, paying the star $7 million for 2027 (while guaranteeing him $10 million). Muncy also has a club option for $10 million in 2028, both of which are well below the market value that he could get from other teams.

But for Muncy, he has wanted to stay with the Dodgers, helping this organization go after as many World Series titles as possible. So far, he has helped them win three championships, and if he has any say, the team isn't close to being done.

The slugger has cherished his time with the Dodgers, and he wouldn't trade it for anything.

“It’s gotten to the point now where I don’t even know if I could put on a different uniform," Muncy said. "I can’t imagine putting on any other color. Not being in this stadium with these coaches, the staff members, the clubbies, the training staff. ... I know everybody. Everyone is like family here. That was part of it, trying to find a place where you can build those relationships again didn’t sound appealing to me.”

Muncy first signed with the Dodgers on a minor league contract in 2017 after being released by the Athletics organization. The slugger worked hard to become the three-time All-Star that he is today, and the Dodgers have been a major part of it all.

Los Angeles saw something special in Muncy, and they allowed him the chance to prove himself at the big league level. But even the organization likely couldn't have envisioned what Muncy has become and how crucial he's been to the success of the team.

In 2025, the Dodgers went 60-40 in the 100 games that Muncy played, as opposed to 33-29 without him due to injury. The veteran is a critical piece for the Dodgers, and both sides need each other in different ways.

Muncy was again announced as an All-Star this season, finally being named a starter in the National League. So far this year, he has hit .259 with 17 home runs and 40 RBIs, while posting an OPS of .842.

He's also transformed himself as a defender, ranking in the 80th percentile in terms of Outs Above Average.

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