Dodgers Notes: Miguel Rojas Injury Update, Shohei Ohtani’s Response to Lineup Demotion, One Win From NLCS

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves, 3-1, on Tuesday and took a commanding 2-1 lead in the National League Division Series. The Dodgers are one win away from advancing to their third-consecutive NL Championship Series.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto did exactly what is asked of an ace in the postseason and struck out 10 across seven innings on 98 pitches. He allowed one earned run and just four hits.

Tanner Scott struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning and Edwin Diaz collected the save as he closed out the ninth.

Offensively, it was more of the same from what the Dodgers have displayed so far this October: scoring solely via home runs. This time, it was a towering two-run shot from Enrique Hernandez in the fourth inning and a solo blast from Freddie Freeman eight pitches later.

Unfortunately, Miguel Rojas had to leave the game early after he tweaked his back on a swing in the top of the eighth inning.

After Rojas claimed that his injury shouldn't slow him down too much moving forward, manager Dave Roberts provided an update on last year's World Series hero.

"I think that's kind of how he comes in tomorrow," Roberts said. "He probably won't be in there tomorrow against [Braves starting pitcher Tyler] Mahle. But just to have him available. Hopefully he feels better tomorrow. But I give him credit for conceding that at-bat because he wasn't feeling right. So hopefully got it treated up and will feel better coming into tomorrow. "

In other news, superstar Shohei Ohtani was moved down to fifth in the batting order for Game 3, the first time he has hit that low since 2020. The DH kept things light when asked about the move ahead of going 0-for-2 with a strikeout and walk, and even joked with Roberts when he the decision was explained to him.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Miguel Rojas Exits NLDS Game 3 With Injury

Shohei Ohtani Had Hilarious Response to Dodgers Hitting Him 5th in NLDS Game 3 Lineup

Why Dodgers Top Prospect Josue De Paula Made NLDS Roster Over Dalton Rushing

Dodgers Player Admits He Was 'Shocked' to Be on NLDS Roster vs Braves

Joe Davis Won’t Call Dodgers vs Braves NLDS Game 3 in Last-Minute Switch

Dodgers Drop Shohei Ohtani, Make Massive Lineup Changes for NLDS Game 3 vs Braves

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Shohei Ohtani's last time starting a game in the No. 5 spot or lower in the lineup?



2020.



Do you think this move pays off for the Dodgers? pic.twitter.com/RPMMTKpOR7 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) October 6, 2026

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's last 5 postseason outings:



7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 10 K in NLDS Game 3

2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 K in World Series Game 7

6 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 6 K in WS Game 6

9 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 8 K in WS Game 2

9 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 7 K in NLCS Game 2



He got the win in all five of these games. pic.twitter.com/wS5bordc64 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) October 7, 2026

Freddie Freeman recaps NLDS Game 3! pic.twitter.com/ol59cwFK69 — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2026

After another brilliant October performance, @Dodgers SP Yoshinobu Yamamoto joined @Ken_Rosenthal after the Game 3 win. pic.twitter.com/OdjERRgXue — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 7, 2026

The Braves fans decided to boo Freddie Freeman tonight. He responded by homering off Chris Sale.



Freeman was robbed of a home run in the third inning. He made sure this one couldn't be caught.



The Dodgers lead 3-0 in NLDS Game 3. pic.twitter.com/7N5o2bQ1CI — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) October 6, 2026

Brave of you to boo Freddie. pic.twitter.com/nwrE1ohCsA — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 6, 2026

Mookie Betts with the realest statement possible about facing Chris Sale 😂



“Scoring 3 on Chris Sale, that's like scoring 10.” pic.twitter.com/FZc1MUEoRi — Baseball Is Dead (@baseballisdead_) October 7, 2026

Kiké: “The one thing that I knew was that I was gonna be ready whenever, you know, Doc put my name in the lineup.” 🫡 pic.twitter.com/PMBZjtzq8w — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 7, 2026

Big mood in LA 😤 pic.twitter.com/VvjXvdiR4b — MLB (@MLB) October 7, 2026

Kiké Hernández is the only player in MLB history to have at least 10.0% of his career homers (reg & post) come in the postseason (min. 100 total homers). pic.twitter.com/F3LisMRoJ6 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 7, 2026

Freddie Freeman has the most lefty-on-lefty home runs in #Postseason history (8).



(h/t @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/lciLPjiMg8 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 7, 2026

When that calendar turns, Kiké Hernández knows what he needs to do#NoTimeLikeOctober pic.twitter.com/RhSxbNXnGm — MLB (@MLB) October 6, 2026

The Los Angeles Dodgers mourn the passing at age 91 of Fred Claire, whose three decades with the franchise reached their pinnacle as the general manager of the 1988 World Series Champions. We send our deepest condolences to his wife Sheryl and children Jeff, Jennifer and Kim. pic.twitter.com/ekLlPkvM6n — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 6, 2026

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