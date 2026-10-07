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Dodgers Notes: Miguel Rojas Injury Update, Shohei Ohtani’s Response to Lineup Demotion, One Win From NLCS

Catch up on all the latest Dodgers news and notes.
Gabe Smallson|
Oct 6, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; iLos Angeles Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas (72) leaves the game after hitting a foul ball off his body against the Atlanta Braves in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Oct 6, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; iLos Angeles Dodgers second baseman Miguel Rojas (72) leaves the game after hitting a foul ball off his body against the Atlanta Braves in game three of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves, 3-1, on Tuesday and took a commanding 2-1 lead in the National League Division Series. The Dodgers are one win away from advancing to their third-consecutive NL Championship Series.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto did exactly what is asked of an ace in the postseason and struck out 10 across seven innings on 98 pitches. He allowed one earned run and just four hits.

Tanner Scott struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning and Edwin Diaz collected the save as he closed out the ninth.

Offensively, it was more of the same from what the Dodgers have displayed so far this October: scoring solely via home runs. This time, it was a towering two-run shot from Enrique Hernandez in the fourth inning and a solo blast from Freddie Freeman eight pitches later.

Unfortunately, Miguel Rojas had to leave the game early after he tweaked his back on a swing in the top of the eighth inning.

After Rojas claimed that his injury shouldn't slow him down too much moving forward, manager Dave Roberts provided an update on last year's World Series hero.

"I think that's kind of how he comes in tomorrow," Roberts said. "He probably won't be in there tomorrow against [Braves starting pitcher Tyler] Mahle. But just to have him available. Hopefully he feels better tomorrow. But I give him credit for conceding that at-bat because he wasn't feeling right. So hopefully got it treated up and will feel better coming into tomorrow. "

In other news, superstar Shohei Ohtani was moved down to fifth in the batting order for Game 3, the first time he has hit that low since 2020. The DH kept things light when asked about the move ahead of going 0-for-2 with a strikeout and walk, and even joked with Roberts when he the decision was explained to him.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Miguel Rojas Exits NLDS Game 3 With Injury

Shohei Ohtani Had Hilarious Response to Dodgers Hitting Him 5th in NLDS Game 3 Lineup

Why Dodgers Top Prospect Josue De Paula Made NLDS Roster Over Dalton Rushing

Dodgers Player Admits He Was 'Shocked' to Be on NLDS Roster vs Braves

Joe Davis Won’t Call Dodgers vs Braves NLDS Game 3 in Last-Minute Switch

Dodgers Drop Shohei Ohtani, Make Massive Lineup Changes for NLDS Game 3 vs Braves

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Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.

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