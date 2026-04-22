Dodgers Lineup vs Giants: Shohei Ohtani Hitting and Pitching, Alex Freeland Out

For the first time this season, the Los Angeles Dodgers don't sit alone in first place in the National League West.

The San Diego Padres joined the Dodgers atop the division with their Tuesday night win over the Colorado Rockies. The Padres are 5-0 against the Rockies this season, while the Dodgers are 2-2.

The Dodgers will have a chance to get back on track in the second game of their series against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

San Francisco silenced the Dodger bats on Tuesday, winning by a score of 3-1, with all three runs coming in the first inning against Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Dodgers vs Giants Pitching Matchup on Wednesday

Shohei Ohtani is going back to his two-way ways on Wednesday night.

Ohtani is making his fourth start of the year, and has been nearly untouchable on the mound, allowing just one earned run across 18 innings for a 0.50 ERA.

Ohtani was only a pitcher in his most recent start against the New York Mets, where he allowed one run over six innings with 10 strikeouts. He's back in the lineup on Wednesday.

Ohtani will be leading off the game against Giants right-hander Tyler Mahle, who's coming off a disastrous start against the Cincinnati Reds in which he allowed eight runs over four innings.

On the year, Mahle is 0-3 with a 7.23 ERA, striking out 21 while walking 12. He joined the Giants on a one-year, $10 million this offseason.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Kyle Tucker, RF Will Smith, C Freddie Freeman, 1B Teoscar Hernández, LF Max Muncy, 3B Andy Pages, CF Hyeseong Kim, SS Miguel Rojas, 2B

Ohtani is back to hitting and pitching, while remaining in the leadoff spot. Alex Freeland is getting the night off, with Rojas starting at second base.

Smith is back in the lineup starting at catcher with Dalton Rushing on the bench. Kim is starting at shortstop and batting eighth ahead of Rojas.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Giants on Wednesday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco on Wednesday, April 22 is 6:45 p.m. PT/9:45 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB App.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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