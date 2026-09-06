Dodgers Lineup vs Nationals: Shohei Ohtani Out for Fourth Straight Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to sweep the Washington Nationals on Sunday night and extend their winning streak to four games.

The Dodgers held on to win Friday's series opener, 5-3, before coming from behind to win Saturday's game in 6-5 fashion thanks to a three-run home run by Tommy Edman in the bottom of the seventh inning.

"It’s just good to see our offense come to life and get timely hits, take a lot of walks, create stress and get some big hits." manager Dave Roberts said after Saturday's game. “It’s time to go, and I think our guys understand that.”

The Dodgers jumped ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the standings, now sitting as the No. 2 seed in the National League. LA is two games back of the Milwaukee Brewers for the top seed.

Dodgers vs Nationals Pitching Matchup on Sunday

Left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski is taking the mound for the Dodgers in his first start since Aug. 15.

When Wrobleski was activated off the injured list on Sept. 1, he was moved to the bullpen. However, with the team needing a spot starter on Sunday following the injury to Roki Sasaki, LA is going with Wrobleski.

The left-hander had a dominant first half but has struggled since the All-Star break, sporting a 7.07 ERA across 28 innings in that time.

He's expected to pitch bulk innings in Sunday's game, but isn't built up to a full starter's workload. Thus, right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller, who was activated ahead of Saturday's game, is expected to factor into the team's pitching plans.

Starting for the Nationals is left-hander Andrew Alvarez, who's 2-6 with a 3.47 ERA across 90.2 innings this season.

He's coming off a strong month of August in which he finished with a 2.45 ERA over six starts (33 innings).

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Tommy Edman, CF Mookie Betts, SS Will Smith, C Freddie Freeman, 1B Teoscar Hernández, LF Kyle Tucker, RF Miguel Rojas, 2B Max Muncy, DH Kiké Hernández, 3B

How to Watch Dodgers vs Nationals on Sunday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals on Sunday, Sept. 6 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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