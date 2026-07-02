Dodgers Lineup vs Padres: Mookie Betts Status Revealed After Injury

The Los Angeles Dodgers are welcoming the San Diego Padres into UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium for four games over this Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The Dodgers (56-31) are coming off a 7-2 road trip that included a series win over the Padres.

The Dodgers are 4-2 against the Padres this season and hold a 12-game lead over them in the National League West.

As for the Padres (43-42), they've lost five in a row and were just swept by the Chicago Cubs, losing the final game of the series in ugly 23-3 fashion.

Dodgers Make Roster Move Ahead of Thursday's Game

The Dodgers made a roster move ahead of Thursday's series opener, recalling right-handed pitcher Paul Gervase from Triple-A and optioning left-hander Charlie Barnes.

Dodgers Starting Lineup

Shohei Ohtani, DH Andy Pages, CF Freddie Freeman, 1B Mookie Betts, SS Max Muncy, 3B Kyle Tucker, RF Teoscar Hernández, LF Dalton Rushing, C Alex Freeland, 2B

Betts, who was scratched from Wednesday's game due to wrist soreness, is back in the lineup in his usual cleanup spot. The rest of the lineup is mostly standard, with Tommy Edman getting the day off.

Dodgers vs Padres Pitching Matchup on Thursday

Right-handed pitcher Roki Sasaki is getting the ball to open the series, and he'll look for better results than his last start against the Padres.

Sasaki faced the Padres on Friday, allowing three runs across four-plus innings with five walks and just two strikeouts.

Sasaki has struggled over his last three starts after putting together a dominant stretch of four games. Overall, he has a 4.88 ERA across 72 innings this season.

Opposite Sasaki will be Padres right-hander Randy Vásquez, who struggled mightily this past weekend against the Dodgers.

Vásquez lasted just 3.1 innings for the second straight outing, allowing seven runs (four earned) on eight hits with one strikeout. In his May matchup against the Dodgers, he lasted 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on six hits with zero strikeouts.

Overall this season, the right-hander has a 4.44 ERA across 81 innings.

Former Dodger Santiago Espinal Signs With Rangers

Veteran infielder Santiago Espinal signed a minor league with the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

Espinal was twice designated for assignment by the Dodgers this season, and elected free agency in mid-June after the second one.

How to Watch Dodgers vs Padres on Thursday

First pitch for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres on Thursday, July 2 is 7:10 p.m. PT/10:10 p.m. ET.

The game will be broadcast on SportsNet LA and in the MLB app. It will also be on MLB Network for out-of-market viewers.

The game will be broadcast on the radio on AM570 (in English) and KTNQ 1020 AM (in Spanish).

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