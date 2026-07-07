Dodgers, Rockies Benches Clear as Dalton Rushing, Cole Carrigg Get Into It

The Los Angeles Dodgers are playing their first extra-innings game of the season on Monday after blowing a three-run ninth inning lead against the Colorado Rockies.

After nine clean innings, there was some tension in the 10th.

The Rockies scored the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning on a close play at the plate. Cole Carrigg, who scored by barely avoiding Dalton Rushing's tag, had some words for the Dodgers catcher after touching home plate.

Rushing didn't back down, and the two players jawed at each other before being separated by their teammates. Both benches started to clear, but fortunately, things didn't escalate.

Here's a video of the incident:

It appeared Carrigg had an issue with Rushing tagging him a second time after he scored. Rushing was making sure that Carrigg touched home plate, because if he didn't, he would have been out on the second tag.

Carrigg wasn't happy, though, and let Rushing know. Rushing explained his side before right-handed pitcher Edgardo Henriquez pulled him away from the scene. Third baseman Max Muncy also got in front of Rushing to make sure things didn't escalate.

"This is like one of those science projects where you get the perfect ingredients to put together and you make a volcano," Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis joked about Rushing and Carrigg.

Rushing's antics have been well-documented this season, with him getting into it with opposing teams and, more recently, his own teammate Shohei Ohtani.

This one, however, was not on him, and fortunately, his teammates were there to quickly pull him away before things potentially escalated.

The Dodgers need Rushing with Will Smith currently on the injured list until sometime after the All-Star break. Rushing has been thrust into a starting role, and thus far, he's delivered.

Rushing was 2-for-4 through nine innings on Monday, raising his season batting average to .265. He has 10 home runs, 29 RBIs and an OPS of .844.

Rushing will continue to be the starting catcher for the foreseeable future. The Dodgers also expect him to continue improving.

"It's a work in progress. He wants to do really well, expects a lot of himself, so when he's not doing what he expects, he gets frustrated," Roberts said of Rushing last month. "I think that the good thing is that he understands his priority is to serve the pitchers and be behind the plate."

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