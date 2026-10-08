Dodgers Manager Sends Message to Braves After NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers took care of business against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series.

The Dodgers have advanced to the NL Championship Series after defeating the Braves in four games. Los Angeles awaits the winner of the San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers series.

In the meantime, the Dodgers will watch, sit and wait.

While the Dodgers did enough to keep it from going to a Game 5, it was far from an easy series. Atlanta pulled out every stop they could, but the veteran Dodgers were just too much for the Braves.

After the series, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made sure to praise the Braves while discussing his team's NLDS win.

“I got so much respect for [Braves manager] Walt [Weiss], his staff, the Braves organization," Roberts said after celebrating in the locker room. "To come in here and win two, it’s not easy."

The Dodgers proved to be the better team in the short five-game series, winning the final contest 4-1.

Los Angeles and Atlanta each scored one run in the first two innings before the pitching locked in from innings three through six.

Both teams had plenty of chances to get out in front, however, the Dodgers came up clutch when it mattered most.

Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages, who has struggled for most of his postseason career, was brilliant over the series' final two games. With the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the seventh inning of Game 4, Pages hit a single up the middle to drive in two runs and give the Dodgers the lead for the first time in the contest.

ANDY PAGES DELIVERS



Dodgers go ahead in the 7th! pic.twitter.com/1LXhfFBLGx — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2026

From that moment on, the Dodgers didn't look back.

Los Angeles' bullpen was stellar, as Edgardo Henriquez, Tanner Scott and Edwin Diaz secured the final nine outs to end the Braves' season.

"There's no more talented team than the Los Angeles Dodgers," Roberts said to his team in the clubhouse before popping champagne. "It's the best organization in sports, top to bottom. We're smarter. We're better. And we're tougher."

The Braves offense couldn't capitalize in any of the big moments. Atlanta went 1-for-23 with runners in scoring position this series, which is a .043 batting average.

The Dodgers' pitching deserves credit; however, the Braves failed to come up in big spots, and that's the biggest reason they're going home early this postseason.

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