Dodgers Not Ruling Out Surprise Return From Injured Pitcher; Here's What It Could Mean

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts ruled pitcher Blake Treinen out for the postseason after the right-hander suffered a shoulder injury warming up for a relief appearance in San Francisco.

Now, it sounds as if Roberts spoke prematurely.

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said Saturday that Treinen's status for the postseason is "not decided firmly."

"It was clear for this round," Friedman said, "but we'll keep monitoring it as we go."

Friedman described the injury as "soreness" — a vague if much less ominous problem than the one Roberts suggested when Treinen was placed on the injured list after the Dodgers' Sept. 26 game against the Giants.

“I don't know if it was a complete blowout, but really unfortunate,” Roberts said at the time.

In 12 MLB seasons — the last six with the Dodgers — Treinen is 49-42 with a 2.94 ERA and 83 saves. Although he served as the Dodgers' closer only occasionally, he was a reliable source of strikeouts, low ERAs and some big postseason moments as the Dodgers captured three World Series championships this decade.

In 2024, Treinen saved three postseason games in three opportunities, allowing only three runs across nine October appearances. He was the winning pitcher in Game 5 of the 2024 World Series, when he threw 2.1 scoreless relief innings against the New York Yankees.

If the Dodgers need Treinen this month, it won't merely mean that he is healthy. It will mean somebody else — likely a couple somebodies — are not.

The Dodgers have enough quality and capable bullpen arms that they did not roster two pitchers who figured to be October mainstays (left-handers Justin Wrobleski and Jack Dreyer) in the National League Division Series. That decision was made in large part due to the Dodgers' opponent.

For Treinen to appear in a game this month, he'd have to prove more worthy of a roster spot than Tanner Scott, Alex Vesia, Brock Stewart, Roki Sasaki, Evan Phillips, Edgardo Henriquez, Edwin Diaz and Kris Bubic — plus Wrobleski and Dreyer.

Right-handers Bobby Miller and Emmet Sheehan have lockers and figure to be ready if called upon, too. Right-hander Will Klein finished the season on the injured list, like Treinen, but his throwing progression has put him in position to rejoin the roster if needed.

Treinen's possible availability is likely a mere footnote to the Dodgers' 2026 postseason run. Considering it sounded impossible a week ago, it's at least worth noting.

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