Dodgers Notes: Edwin Diaz Addresses Cockfighting, Tommy Edman Injury Update, LA Not Pursuing Tarik Skubal?

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the San Diego Padres, 5-2, on Sunday and fell to 59-32 on the year.

Right-hander Emmet Sheehan struck out five across 4.1 innings of work as he allowed one earned run on three hits. Kyle Hurt then struggled in relief, allowing four runs on three hits.

Offensively, it wasn't until the seventh inning that the Dodgers got on the board with an Alex Freeland RBI single. Later that same inning, superstar Shohei Ohtani concluded a six-pitch at-bat with an RBI single. That was it for the Dodgers offense.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, right-hander Edwin Díaz addressed a report from March that alleged he participated in cockfighting. The 32-year-old is currently on the injured list rehabbing from elbow surgery to remove loose bodies and threw a live batting practice session ahead of Sunday's game.

Additionally, utility man Tommy Edman was scratched from Sunday's starting lineup as he was hit in the foot by a pitch during Saturday night's win. However, he did enter the game as a pinch-hitter before being removed for defense.

Finally, amid constant talk that the Dodgers would pursue a deal for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, LA is reportedly "not in" the sweepstakes, according to the latest report from MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

"Either way, Skubal needs to go. The real question is where. The stacked Dodgers, for now at least, are believed 'not in.' And baseball breathes a hopeful Cy of relief over that," he wrote.

For a Dodgers team dealing with their fair share of injuries, a player like Skubal not only elevates the chances of becoming the first three-peat champions baseball has seen in a quarter century, but well positions them to be among the games' best rotations for years to come (assuming they sign him to a long-term extension).

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Edwin Díaz Breaks Silence on Cockfighting Report Ahead of Dodgers Return

Dodgers Scratch Tommy Edman From Lineup on Sunday vs Padres

Dodgers Reportedly Not Interested in Tarik Skubal Trade Ahead of Deadline

Dodgers Star Says Dave Roberts Has Harder Job Than Most Managers

Dodgers Rookie’s Family Found Dead Ahead of MLB Debut

Dodgers Lineup vs Padres: Shohei Ohtani Returns, Dalton Rushing and Kyle Tucker Out

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Eliezer Alfonzo received an incredible ovation from the Dodger Stadium crowd before his first Major League at-bat. 💙🫶 pic.twitter.com/8Wnq3KuUMq — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 6, 2026

The Dodgers are reportedly not interested in Tarik Skubal ahead of the trade deadline, per an MLB insider👀👀



Do you want to see LA pursue Skubal? Why or why not?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/S9108avxpU — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 5, 2026

Edwin Díaz he said he came out of his live BP session good and hopes to be out on rehab soon, per @ByJackHarris pic.twitter.com/DYIxflVJ9Y — Adrian Medina (@AdrianMedina_16) July 5, 2026

A Dodgers star says Dave Roberts has a harder job than most other managers👀👀



Here's why⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/K4wWe9uPKk — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) July 5, 2026

Evan Phillips is on the verge of returning.



Dave Roberts said Phillips will “probably” be activated off the IL tomorrow, per @katiejwoo.



A 40-man roster move will also be required since Phillips is on the 60-day IL. pic.twitter.com/tSV09sHTIC — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) July 5, 2026

Dave Roberts said Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. is going to play today, but preferred not to make further comments, saying it was too heartbreaking to talk about.



Dave Roberts dijo que Eliezer Alfonzo Jr. va a jugar hoy, pero prefirió no hacer más comentarios, ya que dijo que era… pic.twitter.com/JdjGAiu0qr — claudia gestro 💫 (@claudiagestro) July 5, 2026

MLB WAR Leaders pic.twitter.com/Ub0E2k3KX9 — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) July 5, 2026

Mike Sirota extends his on-base streak to 68 games with a solo home run 💣 pic.twitter.com/HxkEAQxbOX — Tulsa Drillers (@TulsaDrillers) July 6, 2026

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