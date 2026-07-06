Dodgers Notes: Edwin Diaz Addresses Cockfighting, Tommy Edman Injury Update, LA Not Pursuing Tarik Skubal?
In this story:
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the San Diego Padres, 5-2, on Sunday and fell to 59-32 on the year.
Right-hander Emmet Sheehan struck out five across 4.1 innings of work as he allowed one earned run on three hits. Kyle Hurt then struggled in relief, allowing four runs on three hits.
Offensively, it wasn't until the seventh inning that the Dodgers got on the board with an Alex Freeland RBI single. Later that same inning, superstar Shohei Ohtani concluded a six-pitch at-bat with an RBI single. That was it for the Dodgers offense.
Ahead of the eventual defeat, right-hander Edwin Díaz addressed a report from March that alleged he participated in cockfighting. The 32-year-old is currently on the injured list rehabbing from elbow surgery to remove loose bodies and threw a live batting practice session ahead of Sunday's game.
Additionally, utility man Tommy Edman was scratched from Sunday's starting lineup as he was hit in the foot by a pitch during Saturday night's win. However, he did enter the game as a pinch-hitter before being removed for defense.
Finally, amid constant talk that the Dodgers would pursue a deal for Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, LA is reportedly "not in" the sweepstakes, according to the latest report from MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
"Either way, Skubal needs to go. The real question is where. The stacked Dodgers, for now at least, are believed 'not in.' And baseball breathes a hopeful Cy of relief over that," he wrote.
For a Dodgers team dealing with their fair share of injuries, a player like Skubal not only elevates the chances of becoming the first three-peat champions baseball has seen in a quarter century, but well positions them to be among the games' best rotations for years to come (assuming they sign him to a long-term extension).
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Edwin Díaz Breaks Silence on Cockfighting Report Ahead of Dodgers Return
Dodgers Scratch Tommy Edman From Lineup on Sunday vs Padres
Dodgers Reportedly Not Interested in Tarik Skubal Trade Ahead of Deadline
Dodgers Star Says Dave Roberts Has Harder Job Than Most Managers
Dodgers Rookie’s Family Found Dead Ahead of MLB Debut
Dodgers Lineup vs Padres: Shohei Ohtani Returns, Dalton Rushing and Kyle Tucker Out
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X/Twitter and Facebook for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations