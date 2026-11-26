The Los Angeles Dodgers saw another free agent pitcher head to the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. This time, it was 31-year-old left-handed reliever Charlie Barnes, who is coming off a season in which he had a 6.92 ERA across 13 innings with the Chicago Cubs and Dodgers.

In other news, the Dodgers announced Wednesday that right-handed pitcher Ben Casparius underwent Tommy John surgery, ruling him out for the entirety of the 2027 season. He had an unfortunate mix of injuries and struggles with his command this past season that led him to make just five appearances at the big league level.

Finally, there continues to be talk regarding a trade involving All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez this offseason as the Dodgers look to get more offensive production from their corner outfield spots, while also getting younger. MLB insider Mark Feinsand provided the latest on what the Dodgers very well may end up doing, especially with a top prospect appearing ready to hit at the MLB level.

“With top prospect Josue De Paula knocking on the door for regular playing time, moving Hernandez would be the clearest path to getting the young slugger in the lineup," Feinsand wrote. "Hernandez, who is entering the final season of his three-year, $66 million deal, is owed $14.5 million in 2027 with a 15 million club option (6.5 million buyout) for '28.

"He may not be the offensive force he’s been in past years, but considering the short-term commitment, a team seeking corner-outfield help could view him as a solid option.”

Josue De Paula forced the Dodgers' hand this past season with an electric Double-A showing, earning his promotion to MLB towards the end of the regular season without having experienced any time in Triple-A. His offense was undeniable in those 11 games, hitting .323 with a 1.081 OPS, but his defense is nowhere near an MLB level.

If De Paula can work on the defensive part of his game this offseason — which will have to occur during a lockout that will bar contact with 40-man players and their organizations — perhaps he can be the left fielder of the future in LA as soon as 2027.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' 31-Year-Old Free Agent Pitcher Signs With Atlanta Braves

Dodgers’ 27-Year-Old Pitcher Undergoes Tommy John Surgery, Out for 2027 Season

Dodgers All-Star Named Top Trade Candidate This Offseason

Dodgers Have Prospect Capital to Pull Off Blockbuster Offseason Trade

Dodgers' Alex Vesia Drawing Interest From NL West Rival in Free Agency

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

The Dodgers' pitching depth has already taken a big hit this offseason:



- Tarik Skubal (Mets)

- Evan Phillips (Braves)

- Kris Bubic (Guardians)

- Bobby Miller (traded to Twins)

- Ben Casparius (Tommy John surgery, out for 2027)

- Seth Halvorsen (Tommy John surgery, out for 2027) pic.twitter.com/yCMFByziVW — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) November 26, 2026

Los Angeles Dodger right-handed pitcher Ben Casparius had right elbow UCL reconstruction surgery today performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Casparius will miss the 2027 season. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 25, 2026

Who should the Dodgers target to strengthen their starting rotation? 🤔



Remaining free agent starting pitchers who make sense for LA, per @FabianArdaya



— Jack Flaherty

— Walker Buehler

— Patrick Sandoval

— Cal Quantrill

— Eric Lauer

— Robbie Ray

— David Peterson pic.twitter.com/t4UIssMsi1 — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 25, 2026

The Dodgers might have room for one more at the Samurai Japan reunion... 🇯🇵👀



“Come home, join the boys,” says @realFRG, pitching Shota Imanaga as another addition to the Dodgers’ loaded rotation. pic.twitter.com/QUatUacP5W — Dodgers Territory (@LADTerritory) November 25, 2026

Which Dodgers prospect are you most excited about watching develop? 👀



LA's minor league HR leaders in 2026:



37 - Easton Shelton (A)

30 - James Tibbs III (AAA)

28 - Josue De Paula (AA/AAA)

26 - Emil Morales (A/A+)

24 - Charles Davalan (A+/AA)

22 - Logan Wagner (ROK/A+/AA)

21 -… pic.twitter.com/HYccpw6Qde — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 25, 2026

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