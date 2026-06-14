Dodgers Notes: Infielder Suffers Injury, Yoshinobu Yamamoto Loses History, Tommy Edman Return Revealed

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Chicago White Sox, 7-1, on Saturday afternoon and improved to 45-26 in a game where right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto was nearly perfect.

In fact, the reigning World Series MVP was perfect through 7.2 innings before a Mookie Betts error and carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning, but a solo home run two pitches into the final frame broke things up. His final stat line included seven strikeouts, no walks and an earned run on one hit.

Offensively, Shohei Ohtani homered in his first at-bat after sitting out on Thursday and Max Muncy went yard twice in the first and eighth innings. Kyle Tucker collected a pair of RBIs and a walk while Betts went 3-for-5 with three runs.

Unfortunately, the elation of the win was hampered when veteran infielder Miguel Rojas exited with an apparent leg injury in the seventh inning while attempting to avoid a pitch. After a trainer intervened, Rojas was able to finish his plate appearance before exiting the game.

Manager Dave Roberts didn't speak to the media after the win as he was making his way back to California to attend his daughter's graduation from Stanford University. Thus, there was no update on Rojas' status.

In other news, Yamamoto didn't just lose a perfect game/no-hit bid on Saturday, as there was more history at stake squandered. Yamamoto retiredd 45 consecutive batters before Betts' error, one short of tying the MLB record of 46.

Finally, utility star Tommy Edman has an estimated return date from his lengthy stint on the injured list. The 31-year-old hasn't been on an MLB diamond since Game 7 of the 2025 World Series but is nearing the end of his recovery from offseason ankle surgery, an injury that nagged him throughout the 2025 campaign.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers' Miguel Rojas Exits Saturday's Game vs White Sox With Apparent Injury

Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto Loses 3 Historic Streaks in 3-Batter Span vs White Sox

Dodgers Manager Announces When Tommy Edman Will Return From Injured List

Dodgers Don't Know When Shohei Ohtani Suffered Knee Injury

Dodgers Lineup vs White Sox: Shohei Ohtani Status Revealed Amid Knee Injury

Dodgers' Dave Roberts Leaves Team Ahead of Series Finale vs White Sox

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's last five starts:



7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 8 K vs. SD

7 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 3 K vs. MIL

5.1 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 10 K vs. PHI

8 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 4 K vs. LAA

8.1 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 7 K vs. CWS



That's a 1.01 ERA.



At one point he retired 45 consecutive batters, a Dodgers record. pic.twitter.com/R480JloY2h — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 13, 2026

Take a bow, Yoshinobu. pic.twitter.com/VqbpBceXX7 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 13, 2026

"It doesn't matter if they're wearing Dodger Blue ... black and white ..."



Yoshinobu Yamamoto exits to a standing ovation after taking a no-hitter into the 9th 👏 pic.twitter.com/HA7WZCQI3B — MLB (@MLB) June 13, 2026

Yoshinobu Yamamoto leaves to a standing ovation at Rate Field after 8.0 inning of no-hit baseball.



Incredible performance today. #Dodgers pic.twitter.com/VrAjbEoQ4k — Maren Angus-Coombs (@Maren_Angus) June 13, 2026

Shohei Ohtani has now reached in 9 consecutive plate appearances:



1. Home run

2. Walk

3. Home run

4. Single

5. Walk

6. Home run

7. Walk

8. Walk

9. Walk pic.twitter.com/yN6Pew9y06 — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 13, 2026

"The biggest key for me was be confident and pound the strike zone."



Yoshinobu Yamamoto (8.1 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 7 Ks) speaks with @kirsten_watson after a dominant outing in the 7-1 win over Chicago. pic.twitter.com/hm4x7fz9rn — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 13, 2026

The Champs take a spin at @celebritywof! pic.twitter.com/OmpazRrpGZ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 13, 2026

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