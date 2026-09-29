Dodgers Notes: Josue De Paula Praised, ‘Gut-Wrenching’ Injury to Pitcher, Tarik Skubal Warning

Los Angeles Dodgers top prospect Josue De Paula immediately burst onto the scene after his September call-up — directly from Double-A — hitting .323 with a 1.081 OPS through his first 11 games in MLB. With the decision of who will make the National League Division Series roster imminent, a team executive spoke on the 21-year-old and what he could potentially bring to the table.

"I saw [De Paula on Saturday's Triple-A championship game] and said, man, all you've been doing the last couple weeks is celebrating, and you know popping champagne with the big club and then here," the executive said. "So he's had a pretty fun couple weeks. But we're so proud of him. Our whole [player development] group has been really invested in that, and watching him succeed has been rewarding."

Despite not reaching the Triple-A level until after debuting in MLB, De Paula's first three games at the highest minor league classification were all postseason games for the Oklahoma City Comets (Games 2 and 3 of the Pacific Coast League championship and the sole Triple-A National Championship game).

In other news, a truly devastating moment occurred during the penultimate game of the regular season when Blake Treinen went down with a shoulder injury while warming up in the bullpen. A fellow member of the relief staff spoke on what it meant for "one of our leaders" to go down so close to a postseason run.

Finally, southpaw Tarik Skubal sent a message to opposing MLB hitters as he closes in on his first October in a Dodgers uniform. The two-time Cy Young award winner's final start of the regular season was perhaps his best since being traded to LA, but his mindset should strike fear into anyone entering the batter's box across from him.

“Those numbers are great. I think there’s just some things where I could be better,” Skubal said.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Exec Heaps Praise on Josue De Paula as Postseason Roster Decision Looms

Dodgers Pitcher Reacts to 'Gut-Wrenching' Injury to Teammate Right Before Playoffs

Dodgers Star Tarik Skubal's Mindset Should Have Rest of MLB Terrified Ahead of Postseason

Dodgers Star Says 2026 Season Isn't World Series or Bust for LA

Dodgers' Edwin Diaz Earns Award Nobody Wants for 2026 Season

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Tarik Skubal's mindset heading into the postseason should have the rest of MLB terrified😳😳😳



What are your expectations for Skubal's first postseason with the Dodgers?⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kKOx1y6YSr — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) September 28, 2026

OCTOBER BASEBALL IS ALMOST UPON US 🤩🥹 pic.twitter.com/zEWz1EkjLv — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) September 29, 2026

Roki Sasaki’s 3 innings off the IL👇



48 pitches - 30 strikes

2 hits - 0 BB’s

6 whiffs - 6 K’s



The fastball has averaged 99.2 which is slightly up from what he was averaging in the 2nd half (98.5)



His 2nd half numbers are pretty nasty compared to the 1st half:



ERA: 5.33 - 2.83… pic.twitter.com/tOXQBTfDSz — Nick (@nicktalkingball) September 29, 2026

NL West title ✅



The @Dodgers now set their sights on a third straight World Series championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/r1kDocBOhN — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) September 29, 2026

Another dominant season from one of the more underrated relievers in baseball..



Alex Vesia👇



2.64 ERA

31.2 K%

33.6 whiff%

.146 AVG

.245 SLG



2026 RP ranks:

xERA: 15th

AVG: T1st

xAVG: 3rd

K%: 14th

Whiff%: 12th



He set career-high’s in:

Barrel%, Hard-Hit%, xSLG, xWOBA, & Chase%… pic.twitter.com/4aqaUPUJzC — Nick (@nicktalkingball) September 29, 2026

A look back at the last #Postseason home runs for all of the teams competing in 2026!



Who do you think will homer this fall? 👀 pic.twitter.com/UKdgW61l5S — MLB (@MLB) September 29, 2026

Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s LAST postseason was absolutely ridiculous. 😮‍💨🔥



6 Games⁰37.1 IP⁰5-1⁰1.45 ERA⁰0.78 WHIP⁰.174 BAA 🥶



Back-to-back complete games, and World Series MVP.



One of the most dominant postseason runs we’ve ever seen. 💯🏆 pic.twitter.com/R2ZlIKIWkB — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) September 28, 2026

Tanner Scott wraps up a fantastic bounce back season👇



His 25 saves are a career-high



2025 stats compared to 2026:

ERA: 4.74 - 2.69

FIP: 4.70 - 2.10

K%: 25.2 - 32.7

BB%: 7.6 - 6.0

AVG: .250 - .204

SLG: .460 - .323

Whiff%: 29.5 - 35.5

Chase%: 35.8 - 40.7

Barrel%: 9.0 -… pic.twitter.com/HAhK6otYNA — Nick (@nicktalkingball) September 29, 2026

Hyeseong Kim slidin’ like a champ 🤪 pic.twitter.com/cwAvGSwklp — Oklahoma City Comets (@OKC_comets) September 28, 2026

Roki Sasaki is going to be a WEAPON out of the pen for the Dodgers 😮‍💨🔥



Since returning from the IL:

1.0 IP | 2 H | 0 ER | 2 K | 0 BB

1.0 IP | 0 H | 0 ER | 2 K | 0 BB

1.0 IP | 0 H | 0 ER | 2 K | 0 BB pic.twitter.com/YKBM1Qcj9L — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) September 28, 2026

Im posting 2 plays today afterall lol



I won’t forget when MIGUEL ROJAS outran Trea Turner to get a crucial out 😂 pic.twitter.com/NJKuwSZjgA — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) September 29, 2026

ON THIS DAY 1 YEAR AGO…



Shohei Ohtani hit his 55th home run of the season, setting a new Dodgers franchise record for homers in a single season. 💥 pic.twitter.com/yrvIBkwy1L — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) September 28, 2026

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