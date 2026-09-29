Dodgers Notes: Josue De Paula Praised, ‘Gut-Wrenching’ Injury to Pitcher, Tarik Skubal Warning
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Los Angeles Dodgers top prospect Josue De Paula immediately burst onto the scene after his September call-up — directly from Double-A — hitting .323 with a 1.081 OPS through his first 11 games in MLB. With the decision of who will make the National League Division Series roster imminent, a team executive spoke on the 21-year-old and what he could potentially bring to the table.
"I saw [De Paula on Saturday's Triple-A championship game] and said, man, all you've been doing the last couple weeks is celebrating, and you know popping champagne with the big club and then here," the executive said. "So he's had a pretty fun couple weeks. But we're so proud of him. Our whole [player development] group has been really invested in that, and watching him succeed has been rewarding."
Despite not reaching the Triple-A level until after debuting in MLB, De Paula's first three games at the highest minor league classification were all postseason games for the Oklahoma City Comets (Games 2 and 3 of the Pacific Coast League championship and the sole Triple-A National Championship game).
In other news, a truly devastating moment occurred during the penultimate game of the regular season when Blake Treinen went down with a shoulder injury while warming up in the bullpen. A fellow member of the relief staff spoke on what it meant for "one of our leaders" to go down so close to a postseason run.
Finally, southpaw Tarik Skubal sent a message to opposing MLB hitters as he closes in on his first October in a Dodgers uniform. The two-time Cy Young award winner's final start of the regular season was perhaps his best since being traded to LA, but his mindset should strike fear into anyone entering the batter's box across from him.
“Those numbers are great. I think there’s just some things where I could be better,” Skubal said.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Exec Heaps Praise on Josue De Paula as Postseason Roster Decision Looms
Dodgers Pitcher Reacts to 'Gut-Wrenching' Injury to Teammate Right Before Playoffs
Dodgers Star Tarik Skubal's Mindset Should Have Rest of MLB Terrified Ahead of Postseason
Dodgers Star Says 2026 Season Isn't World Series or Bust for LA
Dodgers' Edwin Diaz Earns Award Nobody Wants for 2026 Season
Dodgers Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson