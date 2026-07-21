Dodgers Notes: LA Makes Trade, Officially Releases Pitcher, Discussed Cody Bellinger Reunion
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The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Philadelphia Phillies, 10-7, on Monday evening and fell to 63-38 on the year.
Emmet Sheehan struck out six, walked one and allowed six earned runs across 5.1 innings of work. Alex Vesia and Landon Knack took down the remaining 2.2 frames, allowing two earned runs apiece.
Mookie Betts led the way for the offense going 4-for-5 with home runs in the seventh and ninth innings. Andy Pages had a multi-hit night and drove in a run, Max Muncy delivered a pinch hit RBI in the sixth, and Eliezer Alfonzo earned his first major league RBI in the ninth.
Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Dodgers made a trade for a Colorado Rockies relief pitcher in a three-player deal. LA sent two prospects to the division bottom feeders as the new reliever will report to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
In other news, the Dodgers officially released a 21-year-old pitcher after early signs of struggling at the Single-A level. His ERA ballooned to 10.29 and his batting average against him was up to .339.
Finally, New York Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger revealed that he discussed a reunion with the Dodgers this past offseason. Bellinger was a fourth-round draft pick by the Dodgers back in 2013, debuted to a Rookie of the Year campaign in 2017 and was named National League MVP in 2019.
“There was definitely a possibility [on signing with the Dodgers]” Bellinger told The California Post. “There was some dialogue there, for sure."
Bellinger eventually inked a five-year, $162 million deal to return to the New York Yankees for the long term. He has two opt-out clauses in his contract ahead of the 2028 and 2029 seasons.
As for the Dodgers, they chose to sign outfielder Kyle Tucker to a record-setting four-year, $240 million contract. Thus far, Bellinger has been better.
Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Dodgers Acquiring Reliever From Rockies in 3-Player Trade
Dodgers Officially Release 21-Year-Old Pitcher From Organization
Dodgers Considered Bringing Cody Bellinger Back Before Signing Kyle Tucker
Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong Wants to 'Dethrone' Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani
Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Heavyweight Series vs Phillies
Dodgers Lineup vs Phillies: Kyle Tucker and Max Muncy Out, Mookie Betts Dropped
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