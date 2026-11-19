The Los Angeles Dodgers released three players this week, per the team's transaction log on MiLB.com. Catcher Griffin Lockwood-Powell and second basemen Austin Gauthier and Taylor Young were all cut. Gauthier was officially released from Triple-A Oklahoma City while Lockwood-Powell and Young were released from Double-A Tulsa.

In other news, a Dodgers pitcher underwent Tommy John surgery as the 26-year-old is expected to miss all of the 2027 campaign. The hurler had quite the Dodgers debut at the Triple-A level, but it didn't translate to the big leagues in his brief 11 games after being acquired at the trade deadline.

Finally, there is an unfortunate update regarding Tarik Skubal as his free agency saga continues. ESPN's Buster Olney reported that the New York Mets and Toronto Blue Jays are clear frontrunners for the two-time Cy Young award winner. ESPN's Jeff Passan added a similar sentiment.

"The Mets left their meeting with Skubal impressed, reinforcing their status as favorites," Passan wrote. "But to call this a one-team race simply does not reflect the reality of Skubal's market. Yes, Toronto playing winter bridesmaid is a well-worn meme after failed pursuits of Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto and Kyle Tucker. In Skubal's case, do not discount the Blue Jays.

"They are flush with cash and prepared to spend it, hoping to pair the two-time Cy Young winner with Dylan Cease for a truly nasty top of the rotation. Players love the city and the organization, and that sort of reputation only bolsters the Blue Jays' case."

Skubal's could earn a deal close to $500 million, which may very well prove to be something that the Dodgers don't pull the trigger on. In his 10 starts in a Dodgers uniform in 2026, Skubal had a 2.61 ERA across 62 innings of work.

In terms of advanced stats, Skubal was on another level all year long. He ranked in the 97th percentile in his chase percentage, the 99th percentile in walk percentage and got batters to whiff at his pitches 31.7% of the time, good for the 90th percentile in baseball.

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Officially Release 2 Players After 11 Combined Seasons in Organization

Dodgers Lose Hard-Throwing Pitcher For All of 2027 to Elbow Surgery

Latest Tarik Skubal Update Spells Bad News for Dodgers' Reunion Chances

Tarik Skubal to Padres? Predicting Landing Spots for 7 Remaining Dodgers Free Agents

Dodgers Could Build a Nightmare Lineup With One Blockbuster Trade

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Shohei Ohtani was striking out MLB hitters when he was 20 years old? 😯



OTD during the 2014 MLB Japan All-Star Series, we got a glimpse into the future when Ohtani notched 7 strikeouts against a lineup of Major League stars! pic.twitter.com/aQyNdumeMu — MLB (@MLB) November 19, 2026

Join us on 11/29 for Field Day! Play baseball on the field, pitch in the bullpen, take a clubhouse tour and more.



🎟️: https://t.co/xZywLUfKwQ pic.twitter.com/oOpf5EcnP5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) November 19, 2026

"I think the Dodgers are A LOT more determined to get him than more people think!"@dmac_la & @sportsreiter isn't ready to hand Tarik Skubal to New York just because Steve Cohen is willing to spend pic.twitter.com/j0cht3UiYp — 97.1 The Fan (@TheFanLA) November 18, 2026

The Dodgers met with Tarik Skubal yesterday, per @JeffPassan



He’s expected to sign before December 1st. pic.twitter.com/IUdJOSn2Yz — SleeperDodgers (@SleeperDodgers) November 18, 2026

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