Dodgers Notes: LA Officially Releases Pitcher, Signs Catcher, Shohei Ohtani Could Miss Multiple Games

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost their series opener to the Chicago White Sox, 8-2, on Friday and fell to 44-26 on the year.

Right-hander Roki Sasaki was charged with the loss as he went 4.1 innings, allowing seven earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and three walks.

On the offensive side of things, the two runs of the game were scored via Santiago Espinal on a two-run single in the second inning. The Dodgers held a 2-1 lead until the fifth inning, when the White Sox put up a whopping seven runs in the frame to take the lead and the game.

Ahead of the eventual thrashing in the South Side, the Dodgers released a left-handed pitcher. It wasn't long until another team scooped him up as the 29-year-old signed with a team in the Korea Baseball Organization looking for a replacement for an injured pitcher.

In other news, the Dodgers signed a former Toronto Blue Jays catcher as All-Star Will Smith spends some time on the injured list. The 24-year-old had three home runs and 19 RBIs across 37 games in High-A this season.

Finally, superstar Shohei Ohtani is at risk of missing multiple games after sitting out Friday's contest.

Ohtani left Thursday's game early in a surprising development with what the team categorized as knee inflammation. The four-time MVP underwent imaging on his knee and the results returned clean with no structural damage found.

Manager Dave Roberts seemed hopeful that his superstar wouldn't land on the injured list.

“It’s something that I think we can manage. Not an IL situation,” Roberts said. “Just seeing him [Friday], he feels fine-ish. But just giving him an extra day is the smart thing to do.”

He doesn't expect the injury to impact his next scheduled pitching start on Wednesday, either.

“I expect him to make his [pitching] start on Wednesday, until I hear otherwise,” he said. “And I expect him to be in there either tomorrow or the next day, until I hear otherwise.”

Here’s all the latest Dodgers news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Dodgers Release Pitcher, Immediately Lose Him to New Team

Dodgers Sign Former Blue Jays Catcher Amid Will Smith Injury

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Underwent Imaging on Knee, Could Miss Multiple Games

Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Reveals Impact of Nagging Blister on His Pitching

Dodgers' Roki Sasaki, Now Hitting 100 MPH, Believes Velocity Will Increase

Dodgers Announce Starting Pitchers for Weekend Series vs Surprise White Sox

Dodgers Lineup vs White Sox: Shohei Ohtani Out With Knee Injury

Dodgers Tweets of the Day

Santiago for the lead! pic.twitter.com/rWzid1JPZJ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) June 13, 2026

Dodgers RHP Roki Sasaki, who's now hitting 100 mph, expects his velocity to continue increasing👀👀



The sky is the limit⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/EopTbDhxS3 — Dodgers On SI (@DodgersOnSI) June 13, 2026

"5th inning, I know I gave a lot of walks. I couldn't just get the quick outs. I was trying too hard, too much."



Roki Sasaki (L (3-4), 4.1 IP, 7 H, 7 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, 91 P) talks with the media after the #Dodgers 8-2 loss to the White Sox. Get closer to the action with SNLA+, with… pic.twitter.com/NVPwsWuIQH — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 13, 2026

El de los Teques, Miguel Rojas. pic.twitter.com/XX4lO9htiP — Los Dodgers (@LosDodgers) June 13, 2026

Dave Roberts believed Shohei Ohtani (knee) would play Friday.



That isn't the case. Dodgers lineup:



Alex Call, LF

Andy Pages, CF

Freddie Freeman, 1B

Mookie Betts, SS

Kyle Tucker, RF

Miguel Rojas, 2B

Max Muncy, 3B

Santiago Espinal, DH

Chuckie Robinson, Chttps://t.co/dE5bkbyFoc — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) June 12, 2026

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